One arrested for Blaine Oliver shooting; agents say shooting unrelated to disappearance

THOMASVILLE — Payton Marshburn, 30, has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia State Patrol, following a traffic stop in Thomas County.

According to GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Zach Johnson, Marshburn was arrested on Thursday, July 31st and taken into custody on two felony warrants for an aggravated assault. The charges stem from a June 23, 2025, incident in Grady County, where he allegedly fired a weapon at Blaine Oliver.

Oliver was last seen on June 24, 2025, walking near Lewis Road in Grady County after he was reported as a suspicious person.

Following that interaction, Oliver stopped contacting his family and has not been heard from since.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, in conjunction with numerous other agencies, recently conducted a large-scale search of more than 400 acres of land along Hwy. 93 South in Grady County.

Oliver’s disappearance is still an ongoing investigation, and Marshburn has not been charged with any crimes related to Oliver’s disappearance.

Email newsletter signup

Agencies are still asking for the public’s help in locating Oliver, who is described as a six-foot-tall, 33-year-old white male, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Johnson is asking anyone who had contact with Oliver during the week of June 23, 2025, to please come forward.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or by visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.