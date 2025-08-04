Waldrep shines in first career Major League win

BRISTOL– On one of this season’s biggest stages, Hurston Waldrep showed that the lights were not too bright as he earned his first career major league win on Sunday afternoon.

After getting called up by the Atlanta Braves due to the weather pushing the game back to Sunday, Waldrep got up at 4:45 in the morning to make it on time to Bristol, Tennessee to suit up against the Cincinnati Reds in the Speedway Classic.

Relieving starter Austin Cox, Waldrep made the most of his opportunity, scattering three hits and one earned in 5.2 innings of work, allowing two walks and striking out four protecting a one run lead.

A solo shot by Eli White gave the Braves some insurance and the bullpen held strong to win 4-2, giving Waldrep his first career win in the show.

Also, he becomes the first pitcher to win a major league game in Tennessee and the first Thomasville Bulldog to win a game at baseball’s top level since Levale Speigner in 2007 with the Washington Nationals.

Waldrep has now been sent back down to triple-A with Gwinnett, but after this performance in front a national television audience, it will be hard to say why he should not be a regular arm in the Braves rotation.