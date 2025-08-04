TU President Andy Sheppard announces resignation after nine years

THOMASVILLE — Thomas University announces the resignation of its 11th president, Dr. James Andrew “Andy” Sheppard, concluding a distinguished nine-year tenure marked by resilience, innovation, and institutional growth.

Dr. Sheppard, who assumed the presidency in July 2016, led Thomas University through a pivotal era in its history. His leadership was defined by a steadfast commitment to academic excellence, student success, and community engagement.

“It has been a profound honor to serve Thomas University,” said Dr. Sheppard. “Together, we’ve navigated challenges, celebrated milestones, and built a stronger, more inclusive institution.”

Key Achievements during Dr. Sheppard’s Presidency included leading the university through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring academic continuity, student support, and campus safety; successfully guiding the university through accreditation sanctions, restoring full standing and reinforcing academic integrity; growing enrollment by 22% from fall 2017 through fall 2024, reflecting renewed confidence in the university’s programs and mission; establishing the Center for Military Life, generating $7.7 million in Department of Defense-related revenue and positioning the university as a national leader in military-affiliated education, including being named #1 Military Friendly University; adding seven new areas of study and four new athletic teams, expanding opportunities for students both in and out of the classroom; integrating the Magnolia High School Alumni Association into the university community and established the Magnolia Alumni Scholarship; and maintaining a student-to-faculty ratio of 10:1 and an average class size of 12, ensuring personalized education.

Dr. Sheppard will be joining former colleagues in a unique professional opportunity. In the interim, Dr. John Meis, Provost of Thomas University, will assume temporary leadership. The Board of Trustees will meet in the coming weeks to set a path forward.