Cairo Destroys Irwin County in Scrimmage

CAIRO – The first of two preseason scrimmages was a dominant, victorious one for the Cairo Syrupmakers. Cairo’s varsity blanked Irwin County 34-0 in three quarters Friday night at West Thomas Stadium.

The Syrupmakers grounded out 304 rushing yards, led by Bryian Duncan’s 87 and Xiquavian Teal’s 81. Duncan, Jaylen Teall, Kha’lee Perry and Trevonne Cooper scored touchdown runs for the Syrupmakers. Jaylen Teall also added a 38-yard fumble return for the team’s final score.

Cairo’s defense held Irwin County to just one first down and negative -1 yard of offense.

Cairo’s junior varsity knocked off Irwin County 18-0 in the final quarter.

The Syrupmakers will play their second scrimmage this upcoming Friday at Worth County. The Rams won the region championship last year and finished 9-4.

Cairo’s first regular season game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at home against Thomas County Central.