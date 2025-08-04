Brookwood hopes to continue momentum under Still

THOMASVILLE– Coming off a season where they finished 10-10, the Brookwood Warriors look to continue to build going into the season.

Going into year one, new Head coach Von Still outlined the goals for the team in 2025.

“Our first official day of practice started on Monday, July 28, where we began our journey of completing the first of our four season goals,” Still said. The first goal is entitled “Win the Opener”. The middle school and high school players and coaches are laser focused on our purpose of improving each day to ensure we do everything we can to win the opener.”

Still continued saying, “Once we accomplish our first season goal, we will turn our attention to the remaining goals of “Win the Rivalry Game”, “Win the Region”, and “Win the Closer”.

This Brookwood team brings back experience in seniors in Alayna Oebel, Kendall Moore and Audrey Harrison as well as juniors Emily Barrett and Ava Bodell

While young, the Warriors do bring back an experienced group of sophomores in Josey Hollifield, Lyla James West and Lilliana Gonzalez.

“I truly believe that this group can be special,” Still said. “And we can give our seniors a season to remember! Our plan is to approach this season with genuine love and passion; we will be a force that cannot be stopped!”

Looking at the schedule for Brookwood, they start region play on September 9th on the road at Valwood before going on the road to face last year’s region champions Tiftarea Academy on September 30th.

They will open the season away on Saturday, August 9th as they travel to Quitman for a doubleheader against Brooks County at 10:00am and Atkinson County at 11:45am