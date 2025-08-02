Lady Bulldogs run rule Bearcats in season opener

Double Trouble: Pitcher Khiler Oehlhof and Jaedyn Oehlhof high-fiving in the bottom of the fifth against Bainbridge

THOMASVILLE– The bats were hot and so was the pitching as the Thomasville Lady Bulldogs opened the 2025 season with a 10-0 victory over the Bainbridge Lady Bearcats.

The Lady Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the first, starting off with Emma Reichert reaching on a hit up the middle and then stealing second to get into scoring position.

Jaelyn Oehlhof then came up to the plate and hit a fly ball pass the right fielder, scoring Reichert and Oehlhof on a two-run inside the park homer.

Following the homer, Cece Meyers drew a walk to bring up Khiler Oehlhof. And after a passed ball advanced Meyers to second, the elder Oehlhof knocked one into the gap in center to plate Meyers for a three-run lead.

Heidi Barrow came in to run for Oehlhof on second and she later advanced to third on ground out, putting her 90 feet away from scoring.

Audrina Hance came up and reached first on a hit by pitch and her sister Grace Hance came in to run for her.

With runners at the corners with two outs, Ava Simpson came up to the plate with an RBI opportunity. Hance then stole second, causing the catcher to throw to catch her stealing, opening the door for Barrow to steal home to give Thomasville a four-run lead.

Khiler Oehlof toed the circle for the Lady Bulldogs and picked up right where she left off last season, scattering three hits across five innings of work and striking out three, while her defense also made some excellent plays to keep the Lady Bearcats at bay.

The game broke open in the bottom of the fourth as Caroline Still made it onto second off a Bainbridge error, then the freshman Audrina Hance doubled down the line in left to score Still.

Running again for her sister, Grace Hance stole third before Simpson knocked another double to plate Hance. Avery Hurst drew a walk after Simpson stole third to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Fallyn McDougald stood in the box as a wild pitch got by the catcher to score Simpson and advance Hurst all the way to third making it a seven-run lead. McDougald then faced a full count but drew a walk.

Another Lady Bulldog stolen base put runners on second and third as Reichert stepped to the plate. A passed ball brought home Hurst and moved McDougald to third.

Reichert hit sacrifice ground ball to third which scored McDougald, then Jaelyn Oelhof hit a double into left to get into scoring position for Meyers who reached first on an error and advance Oehlhof to third.

Then Khiler Oehlhof hit a sacrifice fly to left to score her sister Jaelyn to give the Lady Bulldogs a 10-0 lead.

After forcing two quick outs, Thomasville was one out away from the win, then Azariah Reyes hit a double into left to keep the game alive, and then Ja’Ziya Bradley leged out an infield single to put two on with two outs.

However, Khiler Oehlhof forced a ground ball to Simpson who stepped on first to end the game.

“The girls came out hungry and ready to play,” Head coach Colby Melton said. “We jumped on them early and had some solid pitching and defense. I also thought we hit the ball well tonight.”

The Lady Bulldogs start off with a win and hope to keep the momentum going as they take on Seminole County on Monday, August 4th at 5:30pm at home.