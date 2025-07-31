TPD reminds the community to drive with caution as children return to schools

THOMASVILLE — August means back to school, and the Thomasville Police Department (TPD) reminds residents to prioritize vehicular safety by slowing down, avoiding distractions, and adhering to posted school zone signage. It’s important for drivers to be vigilant with increased traffic and children walking or biking in school areas.

“We encourage our residents and visitors to be extra cautious while traveling through our school zones,” said Thomasville Police Chief Wade Glover. “As a community, we must all prioritize the protection of our children from traffic-related fatalities. We can accomplish this objective by following the designated speed limits within school zones.”

The City of Thomasville recently discontinued the use of RedSpeed speed detection cameras in school zones following a thorough review of the program’s effectiveness. Despite this change, the City remains committed to student safety.

“While the cameras will no longer be active, safety is and will always be our top priority,” noted Glover. “Our officers will increase speed safety enforcement in school zones with traditional radar devices.”

In 2024, the Thomasville Police Department introduced additional safety measures, including “Slow School Zone” pavement markings and digital speed detection signs, providing drivers with immediate visual feedback about their speed. Because of these enhancements, TPD has recorded a 40% decrease in speeding violations in school zones.

The speed limit in school zones is 35 mph; however, when the yellow school zone lights are flashing from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the speed limit is reduced to 25 mph. Warning messages are painted on roads to mark school zones. Additionally, pole-mounted digital radars alert drivers of their excessive speed.

“It’s important that drivers understand where the school zones start and end to not only make these areas safer but to prevent citations,” noted Glover.

Glover encourages patience when traveling through school zones and waiting in school drop-off lines. “Everyone is adjusting to a new routine and has somewhere to be,” said Glover. “Driver patience and courtesy can help us all remain safe.”

Additional tips include:

Stay alert and avoid using cell phones while driving; children can be unpredictable and may dart out in front of vehicles.

Remember, it's illegal to pass a school bus with its stop sign extended.

Allow extra time to travel on roadways to adjust to potential increased traffic.

For more information, contact the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249.