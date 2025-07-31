Thomas County represents Junior Classical League at Ohio convention

TAKING IT ALL IN: Charles Gammel with Thomasville City School student Dhruket Patel, who serves as the Georgia Junior Classical League’s Parliamentarian. (Submitted Photo)

THOMASVILLE — Four students from the Thomas County and Thomasville City Schools Junior Classical League recently traveled to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the National Junior Classical League convention, where they placed in several events.

Accompanied by sponsor Charles Gammel, the week-long convention allows high school students to compete in academic testing, athletic events, and creative arts, all relating to a variety of Greek and Roman topics.

Events included quiz bowl competitions, community service projects, swimming, chariot racing, and gladiator combat.

Thomas County Central student Hannah Bilello had great success in the swimming events, winning first place in the Junior girls 100-meter medley at the Olympika contest. She went on to place 2nd in the 200-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly, before placing 3rd in the 50-meter freestyle.

TCC’s Julianna Gammel also participated in the Olympika, placing 13th in the Senior girls 50 50-meter freestyle.

When not showing off their skills in the pool, the girls competed academically, along with classmate Xavier Graves and Scholars Academy student Dhruket Patel.

Bilello tested her knowledge against students from across the United States on Level IV Classical Greek and Roman Art, where she placed 19th.

Julianna competed in academic contests relating to Roman life, Latin vocabulary, and Mythology. In these competitive quizzes, she placed 21st, 26th, and 27th, respectively.

Graves tried his hand at quizzes focused on Latin derivatives before partaking in an Academic Heptathlon, where he placed 28th.

He then enjoyed a creative arts contest on Sigh Latin, Prose, placing 8th amongst nearly 900 students.

As the Georgia Junior Classical League’s Parliamentarian, Patel stayed busy, playing an integral role in the national election of student officers.

However, when he was not performing his duties as an officer, Patel competed admirably against other students in attendance.

Academically, Patel competed in quizzes on Greek derivatives, Roman life, Latin derivatives, and reading comprehension in Poetry. He placed 8th, 11th, 14th, and 12th respectively.

But, Patel showed his skill set in the advanced Certamen, also known as the Greek and Roman Quiz Bowl. There, Patel placed 2nd.

After a full day of academic rigor and contests, students got to enjoy the dorms at Miami University, partaking in dances, karaoke, and movie nights, while indulging in many late-night snacks from the cafeteria.

Gammel is proud of how the students competed and enjoyed seeing them interact with other students from across the United States. He looks forward to continuing the tradition next year, when a new destination for the convention is announced.