TC Federal joins Colony Bank, marking new venture

THOMASVILLE — After 90 years of community banking and serving the Thomasville community, TC Federal is entering a new chapter in its storied history, joining fellow community-based bank, Colony Bankcorp, Inc., based in Fitzgerald.

The joint venture stems from a longstanding friendship between Colony Bank CEO Heath Fountain and TC Federal President and CEO Greg Eiford, who both share a similar vision and mission for serving their communities.

“Both CEOs have known each other for several years,” said Colony Bank Communications Specialist Brantley Collins. “During initial conversations, they began looking at the company as a whole — the culture, the people, and decided this would be a good fit for everybody.”

Having both come from rural markets, Colony Bank and TC Federal know the importance of relationship building and customer service.

Collins assured that TC Federal customers can still expect the same service they have come to know and appreciate.

“It’s people first for both of us,” Collins said.

In addition to the same level of service, customers will now have a greater number of banking locations if they are traveling or on the road.

“We have locations all across Georgia, several that are close to Thomasville,” Collins said. “I think that will be a big perk for everyone to have access to that.”

This is not only a win for customers, but employees as well, as Collins said it can lead to greater career opportunities.

“We are really excited for all of the talent they are going to bring,” Collins said.

All of their locations will provide the same services, including some new options for those customers who have been with TC Federal.

“We will be able to offer more personal banking solutions, business banking solutions, insurance options, and in-house credit cards,” Collins said. “TC Federal will be able to do things that they haven’t been able to previously. There are a lot of benefits to how they bank and the services they have access to.”

While Colony is a slightly larger banking institution, Collins assured customers that they will still have the same small-town feel.

“Our values are the same,” she said. “We value that personal service and personal touch. That is what we pride ourselves on, while still having a one-stop shop for banking solutions.”

Jami Porter, Head of Marketing for TC Federal, reiterated Collins’ statements, sharing their excitement for the joint venture.

“We are excited about what the depth of their organization can do for the communities we currently serve,” Porter said.

Colony Bank is slated to acquire TC Bancshares by the fourth quarter, beginning its new branding in early 2026, when customers can expect an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are excited to continue their legacy,” Collins concluded.