Lady Jackets guided by veteran leadership

THOMASVILLE– Thomas County Central expects to be in the mix for Columbus when they return to the field in next week for their season opener.

Led by a strong senior class of Laney Mobley, Jaida Pinkins and Rebecca Willis, Lady Jackets head coach Robyn Trammel is excited for the upcoming season.

“We’ve had a great summer! I am so proud of how hard the girls worked.” Trammel said, “We had 11 players with perfect summer attendance! They didn’t miss a practice, game or lift.”

Outside of the senior trio, Central brings back key starters Gina Morabito, Chloe Kindred and Hollyn Darley, along with Emma Harrell and Karson McCutchen.

“We have a great group on underclassmen.” Trammell said, “I expect all of them to contribute and for all of them to get better every game.”

The Jackets open the season against Southwest Georgia Academy who are fresh off from winning the GIAA 2A state championship. Then later in August they’ll take on Veterans, in the latter half of the season, they’ll take on last year’s region champions Houston County before ending the season on October 9th against Thomasville.