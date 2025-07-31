Imagine Thomasville welcomes forty-second class of Leadership Thomas
THOMASVILLE — Imagine Thomasville and the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 24 members of Leadership Thomas Class 42. This program, now entering its 42nd year, continues to cultivate a strong network of engaged community leaders committed to shaping the future of Thomasville and Thomas County.
Since its creation in 1981, Leadership Thomas has identified, developed, and connected individuals from a broad range of backgrounds to foster civic responsibility, personal growth, and collaborative leadership. As one of the earliest Chamber-led leadership initiatives in the state of Georgia, the program carries forward a strong tradition of excellence, thanks in part to the vision of founding leader Lloyd Eckberg.
Class 42 will begin their yearlong journey with a leadership retreat this August. The program includes nine in-depth monthly sessions focused on key sectors such as economic development, healthcare, government, education, the arts, law enforcement, and human services. Leadership development will be guided by curriculum from the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia.
Throughout the year, the class will also collaborate on a capstone project that addresses a real issue in our community, challenging them to apply their knowledge, creativity, and leadership in a meaningful and impactful way.
Leadership Thomas Class 42:
- Rachel Arnold, South Georgia Ballet
- Amy Carter Davis, Southern Regional Technical College
- Chandler Dollar, Thomasville National Bank
- Sara Edwards, Diversified Benefit Administrators
- MarLeigh Foy, New Hire Solutions
- Jonathan Groover, Synovus
- Allison Harrell, Olive Orchard
- Tammy Harris, Vashti Center
- Hannah Jackson, Teramore Development, LLC
- Shamus Kenny, TC Federal Bank
- Jackie Leatherman, Discover Thomasville
- Tasha Loringer, Pursuit Aerospace
- Tiffany McCall, First Commerce Credit Union
- Eugene Nguyen, InvestTVL
- Ashley Palmer, Thomasville City Schools
- Taylor Phillips, RedGuard Diversified Structures, LLC
- Tina Ramsey, Ameris Bank
- Shealy Register, Archbold
- Jordan Robison, The First
- Toni Sisco, CrossFit Townie
- Robby Stubley, Flowers Foods
- Chelsea Williams, Cleaver Brooks
- Amaris Works, Courtyard by Marriott
- Ricky Zambrano, City of Thomasville
For more information about Leadership Thomas, please contact the Imagine Thomasville team at info@imaginethomasville.com or call 229-226-9600.