Imagine Thomasville welcomes forty-second class of Leadership Thomas

THOMASVILLE — Imagine Thomasville and the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 24 members of Leadership Thomas Class 42. This program, now entering its 42nd year, continues to cultivate a strong network of engaged community leaders committed to shaping the future of Thomasville and Thomas County.

Since its creation in 1981, Leadership Thomas has identified, developed, and connected individuals from a broad range of backgrounds to foster civic responsibility, personal growth, and collaborative leadership. As one of the earliest Chamber-led leadership initiatives in the state of Georgia, the program carries forward a strong tradition of excellence, thanks in part to the vision of founding leader Lloyd Eckberg.

Class 42 will begin their yearlong journey with a leadership retreat this August. The program includes nine in-depth monthly sessions focused on key sectors such as economic development, healthcare, government, education, the arts, law enforcement, and human services. Leadership development will be guided by curriculum from the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia.

Throughout the year, the class will also collaborate on a capstone project that addresses a real issue in our community, challenging them to apply their knowledge, creativity, and leadership in a meaningful and impactful way.

Leadership Thomas Class 42:

Rachel Arnold, South Georgia Ballet

Amy Carter Davis, Southern Regional Technical College

Chandler Dollar, Thomasville National Bank

Sara Edwards, Diversified Benefit Administrators

MarLeigh Foy, New Hire Solutions

Jonathan Groover, Synovus

Allison Harrell, Olive Orchard

Tammy Harris, Vashti Center

Hannah Jackson, Teramore Development, LLC

Shamus Kenny, TC Federal Bank

Jackie Leatherman, Discover Thomasville

Tasha Loringer, Pursuit Aerospace

Tiffany McCall, First Commerce Credit Union

Eugene Nguyen, InvestTVL

Ashley Palmer, Thomasville City Schools

Taylor Phillips, RedGuard Diversified Structures, LLC

Tina Ramsey, Ameris Bank

Shealy Register, Archbold

Jordan Robison, The First

Toni Sisco, CrossFit Townie

Robby Stubley, Flowers Foods

Chelsea Williams, Cleaver Brooks

Amaris Works, Courtyard by Marriott

Ricky Zambrano, City of Thomasville

For more information about Leadership Thomas, please contact the Imagine Thomasville team at info@imaginethomasville.com or call 229-226-9600.