Central softball to host annual Blue and Gold event

THOMASVILLE– About four days away from the start of the 2025 season, the Thomas County Central softball team are holding their annual blue and gold event on Saturday night.

The event will start off with an intrasquad scrimmage with the middle school, JV and Varsity teams. Following the scrimmage there will be a home run derby for anyone in the community to participate in. Finally, they will host their alumni game for Lady Jackets both past and present go head-to-head.

There will also be a fundraiser raffle, where the winners could win one of three bundles donated by boosters and sponsors.

The event starts at 5:00pm on Saturday, August 2nd.