Waldrep fans eight in shutout start

LAWRENCEVILLE– You can’t keep a good dawg down as Hurston Waldrep delivered his best performance of the year for the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night.

Getting the start against the Durham Bulls, the triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, Waldrep shined allowing five hits in seven innings of work, giving up one walk and striking out eight in the shutout win.

The former Bulldog ace has been on a tear this month; registering a 0.78 ERA, giving up 15 hits and fanning 23 batters in July.

Currently he has been the topic of a potential call up to the Braves as several of their starting pitchers have gone down with injury, opening the door for Waldrep to once again make it to the show.