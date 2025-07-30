Thomas County Schools implements updated Personal Device Policy for grades PK-8

THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Schools is implementing an updated Personal Electronic Device Use Policy beginning this school year to help ensure a focused, distraction-free learning environment for all students. In line with new state legislation, students in grades PK-8 will not use personal devices during the school day.

The school system adopted its updated policy following the passage of state legislation House Bill 340. This new law, the Distraction-Free Education Act, aims to help schools address the negative impacts of excessive device use and prepare students for success inside the classroom and beyond. The legislation advocates for reduced screen time to benefit students’ mental and emotional health. By limiting access to personal devices during school hours, students face fewer distractions while learning.

Thomas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Williams shared that the policy supports student success and well-being.

“Our goal is to create the best possible learning environment for student success,” said Dr. Williams. “That means helping students build healthy habits around technology while minimizing distractions during instructional time. We want students to be present and fully engaged at school.”

The district has invested in technology over the past several years to ensure that all students have access to school-issued Chromebooks and/or iPads when technology is needed for learning.

To help students stay focused and reduce distractions, the use of personal devices—including, but not limited to, cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, headphones, and airpods—will not be allowed during the school day for students in grades PK-8. Students in grades 9-12 will continue to follow the existing rule included in their handbook – personal device use is only allowed in designated areas or classes as directed by school staff.

Students must keep their personal devices in their bookbags during instructional time. While students won’t have direct access to their personal devices during the school day, the district’s long-established procedures for communication remain in place. Parents or guardians can contact the school office at any time, and students will continue to have access to a school phone if they need to reach home.

“We have always had good systems in place for communication and those will not change,” Dr. Williams said. “Our front offices are always available to assist, and students can use school phones if needed. We will continue using Remind and other communication tools to keep parents informed while keeping students safe and supported.”

The updated policy reflects Thomas County Schools’ commitment to student well-being and academic achievement by limiting unnecessary distractions and promoting responsible technology use.

The Thomas County Schools Personal Electronic Device Use Policy is available on the district website at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Policy/ViewPolicy.aspx?S=4154&revid=6czynTCsHjdYlxGDiSZ6Jw==&ptid=amIgTZiB9plushNjl6WXhfiOQ==&secid=p6v70fD4K8ukRv6vtplusTtSg==&PG=6&IRP=0&isPndg=false