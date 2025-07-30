Thomas County 4-H’ers compete at 82nd annual 4-H State Congress in Atlanta

THOMASVILLE — Georgia 4-H celebrated excellence during the 82nd Annual 4-H State Congress as top 4-H’ers from around the state gathered in Atlanta July 22-25.

State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests, as well as recognition of youth development professionals, supporters, and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.

Two Thomas County 4-H’ers competed at State Congress this year, including Ziara McCoy who placed 3rd in the Companion and Specialty Animal Sciences project and Kyron McLendon who placed 4th in the Environmental Sciences project.

Students who place first at state-level competitions in Georgia 4-H earn the title of “Master 4-H’er.” During State Congress, more than 200 delegates competed in 49 Project Achievement areas and eight delegates competed in the Leadership in Action contest; one individual from each project area and two Leadership in Action competitors received Master 4-H’er status.

Special event Master 4-H’ers from the 2024-25 program year were also recognized at State Congress. Thomas County had 3 special event winners. Kristen Anderson received Master 4-H status by earning the Georgia Key Award. Jenna McBee was the Georgia State 4-H Ranch Horse Division Champion and Emily McBrayer was the Georgia State 4-H Hunt Seat Division Champion. They each earned Master 4-H status and were both scholarship winners. The group of Thomas County 4-H’ers were accompanied by Thomas County 4-H Agent Cindy Wynn and Thomas County Certified Program Assistant Maria Bassham.

Over 60,000 youth receive instruction in Project Achievement each year through 4-H programs at the county level. This essential Georgia 4-H program element empowers young people with leadership, creativity, public speaking, and record keeping skills that will last a lifetime. At the high school level, students choose a project of interest from a list of 52 categories in focus areas that include agriculture, science, health, wellness, leadership, and civic engagement. They subsequently research the topic, create a detailed presentation, and participate in related community service and civic engagement activities. State Congress competition also includes individual interviews with qualified professionals who engage with 4-H’ers about their project work.

State Congress also serves as an opportunity to recognize individuals and organizations who provide guidance and support to Georgia 4-H’ers. Senator Larry Walker III received the 4-H Green Jacket Award and Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter received the Friend of 4-H Award.

State Congress is made possible by generous contributions from organizations that support positive youth development in Georgia. Major sponsors include Georgia’s EMCs, Georgia 4-H Foundation, and Georgia Master 4-H Club. Georgia 4-H Pillar and Presenting Sponsors include Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, Inc., Premium Peanut, Kelly Loeffler, META, and Chemours.

Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships, and community awareness. As the premier youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than hundreds of thousands of people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.

For more information about Georgia 4-H, contact Thomas County 4-H Agent Cindy M. Wynn (229)225-4130.