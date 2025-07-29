TCC kicks off Fall Camp with Midnight Madness

THOMASVILLE– The clock struck midnight on Sunday, opening up the first day of practice for several teams.

For the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets, they wasted no time as they held their annual midnight madness event late Sunday night.

The girls flag football team started things off with their Blue vs Gold scrimmage as they continued to prepare for their season on September 30th.

“It’s pretty awesome to live in a community that supports kids and athletics like this place does, and it should not be taken for granted,” Head Flag Coach Chad Parkerson said. “There’s a lot of things that people would rather do on a Sunday night when it’s really hot and really late, but they decide to come out and support these kids. It does not go unnoticed and it is very much appreciated.”

Parkerson was impressed with the defense for making plays as Jaida Pinkins, Ziara McCoy, Celeste Owens and Damita Johnson all came away with interceptions.

Parkerson also praised the quarterbacks for making some good throws. However, one thing is for certain; the girls are gaining confidence.

“The confidence level from this year to last year has grown exponentially,” Parkerson said. “That’s the goal to get them to trust their eyes and play and react instead of having to think. That’s what we are continuing to get better at.”

The Blue team won the scrimmage 12-6.

Pinkins scored both times for the Blue team as she had a pick-six and then caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Kate Thedford.

The Gold team’s only score came from a Conley Anderson touchdown pass to Jaden Crews.

Not long after, the Jackets took the field accompanied by the roar of Jacket Nation as they started their first practice of the preseason.

“It’s a motivating factor, it’s inspiring to know that you’re in a community that supports these young men the way they do and for them to give up their time,” Head Coach Justin Rogers said. “Time is the most valuable thing we have and all those fans who give up their time to come to our games… it’s such a special place and such a special fanbase so it inspires you to want to give your best because you don’t want to let them down.”

They started out with the first team offense and defense going head to head before separating out into position drills, then went into one-on-ones and three-on-threes.

“I mean it’s always exciting. I mean you work so hard for this moment,” Rogers said. “We have been lifting weights since January and then to kick it off with midnight madness which is such a unique way to start the season, in fact it almost feels like you’re playing a game that night. Then to go and play a team like Lowndes with all the tradition they have and the place where you have to play being The Concrete Palace so it’s really exciting.”

Central will take the field this Friday against Lowndes County at the Concrete Palace for a scrimmage starting at 8:00 p.m.