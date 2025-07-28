SRTC-Tifton Surgical Technology graduates honored in Pinning Ceremony

TIFTON — On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized ten graduating Surgical Technology students at a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Tifton honoring their achievements.

The graduating Surgical Technology Tifton cohort includes:

Kaitlyn Classon of Meigs

Jacara Hayes of Thomasville

Ashlyn Lundy of Thomasville

Shamiere McIntyre of Thomasville

Hope Russell of Pelham

Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. Graduates of the program receive a surgical technology associate of applied science degree. The students are now eligible to sit for the Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) examination through the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (NBSTSA).

The Surgical Technology program at SRTC prepares students for careers in operating rooms and surgical facilities. Students learn to prepare operating rooms, arrange equipment, and assist doctors during surgeries. The program emphasizes surgical procedures, aseptic techniques, medical terminology, anatomy, pharmacology, and the interpersonal skills necessary for success in this dynamic field.

“We are incredibly proud of these graduates and their commitment to excellence throughout the program,” said Gina Chambers, Surgical Technology Program Chair. “They have demonstrated the dedication and professionalism that will serve them well in their healthcare careers. It’s rewarding to see them ready to make a positive impact in operating rooms across our region.”

For more information about the Surgical Technology program in Tifton, please contact Gina Chambers at gchambers@southernregional.edu .

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 38 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

Fall semester begins August 19. Don’t wait, enroll today!