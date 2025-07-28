‘Memories’ Made at Cairo Alumni Soccer Game

CAIRO – Past and present Cairo soccer stars came to West Thomas Stadium on Friday for the second annual Cairo High School alumni game. The Syrupmaids’ returning players won the girls game 5-4 over the alumni players, while Cairo’s boys alumni team won 4-0.

Cairo soccer coach Gui Henrique discussed the importance of inviting the program’s former players back to match skills with their successors.

“This was our second year having this event, trying to bring back some of the older guys that played, provided to the program and helped the program grow,” Henrique said. “They’re able to come back, enjoy a little bit of the game and see where the program is going and hopefully keep growing the program as we’ve been doing these past three years.

“Last year was the first time ever doing it. It was very successful, and we had a good turnout,” Henrique said. “We had players come last year that graduated in 2014.”

Henrique also highlighted the significance of the event and the memories made as a result.

“It’s super cool to watch. Especially here at Cairo, we have a lot of siblings that played, came through the program and have their younger siblings now. They get a chance to play against each other,” he added. “It’s a super cool event to see that happening. Also, it could be a case of an uncle, a nephew, aunt or a niece playing. Just to see that, to me, it’s the core of everything; it’s the memories that you can create. It’s the memories that you can relive through this game.”