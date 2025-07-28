Clifford Hammonds Returns to Cairo as New AD

CAIRO – A former Cairo multi-sport standout is returning to his alma mater as the school’s new athletic director (AD).

The Grady County School District announced via social media on Thursday that Clifford Hammonds has been hired as the new AD.

Syrupmakers fans remember Hammonds as a multi-sport athlete during his time at Cairo, starring in football and basketball and garnering accolades like the 2004 Georgia Basketball Player of the Year award. He played collegiate basketball at Clemson and then enjoyed a 15-year professional career overseas, playing in such countries as Belgium, Bosnia, France, Germany, Greece.

Hammonds played in 134 games at Clemson, from 2004-2008, averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He was named to Clemson’s 100-year anniversary team in 2012 and inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.