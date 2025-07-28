Agencies team up in search for Blaine Oliver

SEARCHING EVERYWHERE: The GBI, along with numerous other agencies searched more than 400 acres of land along Hwy. 93 South in hopes of locating Oliver. (Submitted Photo)

CAIRO — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in locating Michael “Blaine” Oliver.

Oliver is described as a six-foot-tall, 33-year-old white male, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

According to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Oliver was last seen on June 24, 2025, walking near Lewis Road. It was there that deputies made contact with him, as he had been called in as a suspicious person. Two days later, his family reported him missing, stating he had not made contact with them since June 24th.

The GCSO began an extensive search for Oliver, but requested the assistance of the GBI on July 3, 2025.

“We’ve had multiple agents pursuing leads daily in an effort to locate Oliver,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Zach Johnson said. “While significant progress has been made in the investigation, Oliver has still not been located.”

During their most recent effort, GBI, in conjunction with the GCSO, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, and Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, searched more than 400 acres of land along Hwy. 93 South in Grady County.

GCSO Deputy Kent Harvey spoke on the search, sharing that around 80 officers came together, along with a search team unit from Florida, to conduct a thorough search in the area. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office brought their aviation unit, while another team brought cadaver dogs in to assist.

Due to the disappearance still being an active investigation, Johnson and Harvey were unable to comment on the results of the search, but are pleading with the public to come forward if they had contact with Oliver during the week of June 23, 2025.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or by visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.