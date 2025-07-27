Rose City Performing Arts opens its doors to dance community

THOMASVILLE — Growing up in Thomasville, Christina Johnson always had a love for the arts, specifically dance. She took lessons from the F.I.R.M. Dance Company in Cairo, but always longed to open up her own studio in Thomasville. Now, her dreams are becoming a reality with the opening of Rose City Performing Arts.

More than just a dance studio, Rose City Performing Arts will boast a plethora of opportunities ranging from dance to visual arts, chorus, and drama, with Johnson at the helm.

Johnson was a competitive dancer throughout high school, before attending Valdosta State University.

“I took the first year off and thought dance was done for me, but I quickly realized I wanted to go back,” Johnson recalled. “I tried out for the Valdosta State Red Hots dance team and made that.”

While on the Red Hots, the team won the National Dance Alliance (NDA) Division II National Championship in hip hop and the Division II National Championship in jazz.

After spending two years with the VSU Red Hots, Johnson tried out to be an All-American at the National Dance Alliance Conference, performing a solo.

It was there that she was chosen to be an NDA All-American Collegiate dancer, which was a lifelong goal of hers.

“I got done dancing in college, and realized I still wanted to dance,” Johnson said.

She then began assisting in choreography at the F.I.R.M., before she became a primary instructor. However, she still longed to own a studio in Thomasville. Now, she is planting her roots on E. Pinetree Blvd.

Assisting Johnson will be Susan Knisely, who will be teaching tap and the preschool classes.

“We have everything from ballet to technique, jazz, tap, hip hop, musical theatre, contemporary, and adult classes,” Johnson said.

The adult classes will range from themed dance workouts to ballroom, salsa, and line dancing.

Registration for all classes can be found online, but those interested can attend RCPA’s drop-in open house event on August 25, from 5-7 p.m. During the open house, all of the instructors will be present with the schedule of offerings, along with a detailed overview of what each class entails.

All classes will be capped at 20 registrants.

Even for those already registered, Johnson encourages everyone to attend. Inside the studio will be a personalized trucker hat-making station, a permanent jewelry bar, a 360 revo spin video booth, and a giveaway for free September tuition.

Johnson reminded that the open house is not just for dance, but all of the arts.

“I really want to be a well-rounded arts studio,” she said. “Dance is obviously a passion of mine, but I want to spread beyond. I’m creating a pretty big musical theatre program, and it will be an amazing opportunity for those who don’t necessarily love dance but still love to perform.”

All of these talents will come together in a December performance.

Whereas dance studios typically perform one recital, Rose City Performing Arts will showcase everyone’s skills in The Polar Express.

“It’s everyone tying together to create this show,” she said. “I’m really excited for that this year.”

This is only the beginning for Johnson’s big plans, as she works toward moving into her permanent location, which is under construction on 301 W. Jackson St.

The new location will be a two-story building with the bottom floor as the dance and performing arts studio and the top floor as two small apartments.

The main studio will be 35×45, with an accompanying multi-purpose room beside it. The multi-purpose room will host dancers’ siblings in an after-school program and also contain a refreshment bar and dancewear boutique.

“I’m very excited about that,” Johnson said. “I’ve always kind of known that this was my passion, and so I can’t wait to have the kids in here.”

As Johnson begins this next chapter, she concluded by noting that her true goal will always be to create women of character who possess a strong work ethic.

“Dance only follows you for so long, but your character lasts forever,” she said. “The goal is to raise the most beautiful humans, who are kind to themselves and kind to one another and make a positive difference in everyone’s lives.”