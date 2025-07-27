Cheerleaders prepare to bring the Bulldog pride on Friday nights

THOMASVILLE — With two new coaches and a fresh group of talent, the Thomasville cheerleaders are ready to pump up crowds once again this season.

Coached by former assistant coach Kennedy Bowdry and middle school coach Kameon Hadley, the duo is excited to begin the football season and get the crowd engaged.

“We are ready to cheer the Bulldogs on for the season,” Hadley said.

The cheerleaders have been hard at work, having recently completed camp, where they performed cheers, dances, and routines.

Some of the cheers and routines learned will be on display this season Hadley shared.

“We spruced up our fight song dance and got a few new cheers that will get the crowd going,” Hadley said. “We are trying to bring tradition and Bulldog pride back.”

Bowdry hopes to accomplish getting the crowd more involved through additional pep rallies.

Hadley and Bowdry aren’t the only two excited as the team’s four seniors would love to see the stands packed on Friday nights as the Bulldogs make a run at state.

Seniors Madison Clark, Abby Kennedy, Kemyah Wyche, and Kylie Alexander.

“I feel super excited going into my senior year,” Clark said. “I feel so blessed to be a part of this team with these wonderful girls and I’m just excited to see what’s to come this season and brings a lot of excitement and joy.”

Kennedy echoed Clark’s sentiments, sharing excitement to cheer for one final season, but acknowledged she will miss cheering under the Friday night lights.

“I will miss everybody on this team, but I know I will have lifelong friendships,” she said. “Hopefully, the football team will make it to the State Championship so we get to go and have that memory as well.”

Wyche is thrilled to join the friendships she has heard about from Kennedy and Clark, as this is her first year on the varsity team.

“I’m just really excited to get to know these girls and make new bonds, because these girls are like my sisters,” she said.

Wyche explained there are 10 new faces on the team, including herself, so she looks forward building those relationships throughout the year.

Alexander promised Wyche that the cheerleading sisterhood is like no other.

“I want us to build a sisterhood and everyone to be able to come to me,” she said.

Beyond their hopes for the squad as a whole, all of the girls agreed that their ultimate goal is to cheer the Bulldogs on to the State Championship.

“I hope we make it to the State Championship,” Clark said. “I want not just our football team to experience that, I just want Thomasville High to be able to go and the community can experience all the joy it brings.”

Kennedy and Clark said the cheer squad and football players have had this goal since their days on the 8th-grade football team.

“This is going to be our year,” Kennedy said.

The students can also show their spirit by partaking in the themed student section nights.

Currently, the Dougherty County game is themed USA, the Brooks County game is themed “White Lie,” the Cairo game is themed neon, and the TCC game will be a red out. The Homecoming game against Jeff Davis will be a gold-out/minion themed night. The game against Fitzgerald will be themed Western, and the final game of the regular season and Senior Night will be last ride/NASCAR themed.