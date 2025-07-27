Celebrate the end of summer at Downtown Thomasville’s First Friday event on Aug. 1

THOMASVILLE — Mark the calendar for an unforgettable evening in Downtown Thomasville during First Friday on Friday, August 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This family-friendly event features extended shopping and dining hours, delicious food trucks, live street entertainment, and a free concert.

“Enjoy quality time with family and friends before school starts back,” said Brandy Avery, Community Engagement Manager for the City of Thomasville. “First Fridays are a great way to soak up the last days of summer in our vibrant downtown.”

Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. with live street performances by KIT + CHAR, offering a lively soundtrack as individuals shop, dine, and explore. A variety of popular food trucks will be on-site, including A Taste of Heaven BBQ, Mi Jefas Tacos Y Cantina, and Kinsey Lab, serving up everything from savory bites to sweet treats.

At 8:00 p.m., head down to The Ritz Amphitheater for a free concert featuring the high-energy sounds of The Kason Sellers Band.

As always, attendees can enjoy a stroll with a beverage in hand by picking up a First Friday cup from participating downtown businesses.

This event is proudly sponsored by the City of Thomasville, Flowers Foods, and Thomasville National Bank.

For more information about First Friday, visit Thomasville.org or call 229-227-4136.