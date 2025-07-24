Syrupmakers set to host first Preseason Scrimmage on Aug. 1

CAIRO – Next week is officially game week for the Cairo Syrupmakers.

While the regular season opener is still almost a month away, the Syrupmakers will play the first of two preseason scrimmages on Friday, Aug. 1 at home against Irwin County. Cairo will then travel to Worth County the following week for its second scrimmage.

Cairo head coach David Coleman talked about the preseason schedule which involves the first fall practice on Monday, July 28.

“The good thing about two scrimmages is it gives you a chance to get better between the first one and the second one. A lot of people say you get a lot of improvement between the first game and the second game. For us that’s going to be a scrimmage and a scrimmage,” Coleman said.

“We’re just going into it like a game week and prepare like a game and treat it like any other week where we’re playing. For us as a team, we’ve got a long way to go. That’s what the preseason is for and that’s what these two scrimmages are for. Just keep pushing to get better.”

July 28 is the first date that teams can officially hold preseason practices as mandated by the Georgia High School Association.

The two scrimmages also coincide with the players and coaches preparing to start back to school on Aug. 7, providing another challenge for the Syrupmakers getting ready for the upcoming season.

“As far as school starting back, it’s just one of those things that you deal with. We’ll have to play a game later in the season during fall break when there’s no school,” Coleman said. “You take it as an opportunity to be ready for that and hopefully prepare for those types of situations and make it a good thing.”