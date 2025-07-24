Incident Reports & Arrests 07-24
Published 2:02 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Simple battery reported on Cassidy Rd.
- Criminal trespass reported on Sunny Ln.
- Theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers reported on Duren Dr.
- Simple battery reported on Shoreline Dr.
- Simple battery reported on Foxcroft Dr.
- Reckless driving reported on U.S Hwy. 19 S
- Damage to property reported on Hall Rd.
- Disturbance reported on Hwy. 202
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Jesmaya Colbert, 27, Simple battery (no bond reported)
- Anthony Dennis, 37, Theft by shoplifting (no bond reported), obstruction of law enforcement officers (no bond reported)
- David Hornbuckle, 56, Simple battery (no bond reported)
- Preston Moore, 21, Reckless driving (no bond reported)
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Possession of marijuana, open container reported on Hwy. 93 S
- Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 84 E
- No insurance, driving with a suspended registration reported on Ga. Hwy. 111 N
- Driving while unlicensed, unlawful use of wireless device reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Burglary reported on the 800 block of Swamp Creek Rd.
- Theft by taking reported on Hadley Ferry Rd.
- Driving while license suspended, speeding in excess of maximum limits reported on Hwy. 319
- DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane, driving while unlicensed reported on Ridge Rd.
- Simple battery reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Warrant executed on 20th St.
- Runaway juvenile reported on Richter Rd.
- Driving while license suspended, no insurance, driving motor vehicle with suspended registration, defective equipment reported on Spence Rd.
- Warrant executed on Hwy. 84 E
- Reckless driving, terroristic threats and acts reported on N. Broad St.
- Criminal trespass reported on Moore Rd.
- Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 319 S
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Tyrik Jackson, 28, Possession of marijuana (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported)
- Ricardo Gomez, 45, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Jimmy Bullard, 80, No insurance (no bond reported), driving motor vehicle with suspended registration (no bond reported)
- Elder Mendez-Chilel, 18, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), unlawful use of a wireless device (no bond reported)
- Malik Lovett, 25, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Norberto Gonzalez Hernandez, 38, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported)
- Michael Emidei, 67, Simple battery (no bond reported)
- Robert Byrd, 33, Warrant executed (no bond reported), no brake lights (no bond reported), transmission of photos depicting sexual conduct (no bond reported)
- Mark Rutledge, 41, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), operating a vehicle with suspended registration (no bond reported), no proof of insurance (no bond reported), vehicle equipment violation (no bond reported)
- Perry Rhames, 40, Warrant executed (no bond reported), no license on person (no bond reported), expired driver’s license (no bond reported), expired registration (no bond reported)
- Caleb Van Arsdale, 28, Reckless driving (no bond reported), terroristic threats and acts (no bond reported)
- Cedric Stewart, 31, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Takerrah Bradford, 36, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Devon Curry, 43, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported), headlight requirements (no bond reported)
- Anthony Dennis, 37, Failure to appear in court as summoned (no bond reported)
- Glenn Dukes, 55, Probation violation (no bond reported)
- Brandon Tarleton, 26, Probation violation (no bond reported)
Cairo Police Department Incident Reports
- Criminal trespass reported on the 900 block of Grant Ave. SW
- Criminal trespass reported on the 40th block of 38th Blvd. NE
- Entering auto reported on the 800 block of South Broad St.
- Theft by deception reported on the 300 block of Grady St.
- Probation violation reported on the 300 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Animal problem reported on the 1500 block of Lakewood Dr.
- Hit and run, failure to maintain insurance reported on the 3700 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Burglary reported on the 400 block of 5th Ave. NE
Cairo Police Department Arrests
- Cynthia Owens, 42, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Phillip Hadley, 40, Probation violation (no bond reported)
- John Robinson, 33, Unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle (no bond reported), failure to maintan insurance (no bond reported)