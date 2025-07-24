Heisman Candidates going into the 2025 season

College football is right around the corner, which means months of endless debates on who is deserving to make the playoffs, who is the number one draft pick and so on and so forth.

One debate which intensifies as the season goes on is who should win the Heisman Trophy. So here are a few guys to keep an eye on as the season goes on.

Cade Klubnik – QB | Clemson

The man who came in for DJ Uiagalelei in the 2022 ACC Championship is now going into his final season with the Tigers fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance.

Every year since he has been the starter he has improved significantly, with last year being his best statistical year throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He’s shown that he is not afraid to run with the football, running for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns.

Going into his senior year, Klubnik is one of the best QBs in the nation, a potential number one overall pick in April, and with pretty solid Clemson team behind him, he just may find himself in New York.

Email newsletter signup

Jeremiah Smith – WR | Ohio State

The College Football 26 cover athlete took the world by storm last year as a true freshman.

As part of an absolutely stacked Buckeyes offense, Smith made a name for himself through spectacular catches and dominating performances. Especially against Oregon at the Rose Bowl where he finished with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

In his sophomore year, he’ll be the main target for opposing defenses to watch out for on the offensive side for Ohio State but with highly touted quarterback Julian Sayin now throwing the ball to him, Smith will certainly be one to watch as the season goes on.

Ryan Williams – WR | Alabama

Two sides of the same coin, Smith’s fellow cover athlete experienced a similar rise to star power as a true freshman.

In what many consider to be the game of the year against Georgia, Williams made his mark with a six reception, 177 yard performance, capped off by the electric 75-yard touchdown catch to put Bama ahead to win the game.

Williams will have a new signal caller as well throwing the ball to him in Ty Simpson, who is a more balanced quarterback so expect Williams to be in the mix for a trip to New York.

LaNorris Sellers – QB | South Carolina

This one could be a bit of a stretch but just hear me out.

Last year, as a redshirt freshman he started all 12 games for the Gamecocks at quarterback, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,520 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also running for 674 yards and seven touchdowns.

Leading South Carolina to an 8-4 record with wins over Texas A&M, Missouri and Clemson with his best performance coming against Missouri where he threw for 353 yards and five touchdowns. On his way to winning SEC Freshman of the Year.

Sellers returns two of his best weapons in Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett Jr. so it looks prime for him to make a leap in productivity for the garnet and black making him someone to watch this season.

Jeremiyah Love – RB | Notre Dame

Love was a freight train for the Fighting Irish last year, leading one of the nation’s best rushing attacks.

He ran for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns, while helping Notre Dame to the national championship game.

With the Fighting Irish breaking in a new starting quarterback, expect heavy reliance on the run game, which means Love could have another stellar season that could land him in New York later this year.