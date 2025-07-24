Frankenstein comes alive on TOSAC stage this weekend

THOMASVILLE — Audiences are invited to travel back in time this weekend, as actors and actresses revisit the year 1789, when Victor Frankenstein brings to life his Creature, later known as Frankenstein, in a musical adaptation.

Based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein, the musical unfolds in two acts, beginning with the story of the child prodigy Victor Frankenstein (Mark Russo). A lover of science, Victor pursues an education at the University of Ingolstadt, researching the secrets of life and death after his mother passes from Scarlet Fever.

While at the University, Victor is mocked for his theories. However, he is not deterred and is determined to prove his theories to the world and his family.

After claiming the body of a man for his experiment, Victor harnesses the power of a lightning storm to awaken his experiment.

Although he initially finds it unsuccessful, Victor hears a scream and realizes his Creation (Stephen Sykes) is indeed alive.

Terrified, Victor sets fire to the Creation and his laboratory, before entering a hospital due to shock.

However, after returning home to Geneva, Victor finds his Creation is not dead, but longs for acceptance and love, and learns of his doings since the fire.

After escaping the lab, the Creature found his way to a cabin in the woods inhabited by an old blind man (Ransom Young), his daughter Agatha (Ava Bass), and her infant child. Hearing the family sing the infant to sleep, the creature longed for the same tenderness.

Determined to earn their love, the Creature begins to leave food and firewood at their door during the day, before trying to embrace the blind man. While trying to hug the blind man, the Creature accidentally crushes him due to his strength. Following this devastating turn of events, the Creature vows to find Victor and make him realize the true pain of loneliness.

The story is a compelling one for Director Mern Young, who first read the novel at 13 years old, after being encouraged by their dad, Randy Young.

“This is one of my favorite stories ever told,” Mern said. “Getting to actually see it come to life on stage with my vision has been really awesome.”

Mern sees the story of Frankenstein as a beautiful tale, and hopes this rendition will stray audiences away from the narrative of Frankenstein as being a “big green monster with horrible stitches and bolts in his neck.”

“I wanted to tell the story in the way it actually happened,” Mern said. “I do that especially in the way the Creature looks.”

Mern reflected that in the original story, the Creature is described as a 7-foot-tall, beautiful man, beyond his stitches with long black hair, and glowing yellow eyes.

Mern was able to achieve that vision with the help of their brother, Ransom, who was the costumer for this show.

“He’s really helped me bring me the vision I wanted to with the costumes and makeup,” Mern said.

The rest of the crew and ensemble, including Trinity Griffin, Carson Chapman, Ashe Harrell, Maya Williams, JW Watson, Jada Ward, and Jazmyn Barber, have also assisted in Mern’s vision coming to life.

“It’s been wonderful,” Mern said. “This cast knows each other so well, and it’s been fun to try and push each other outside of our comfort zones.”

Mern is excited for audiences to see the hard work the cast has put into the show and to make their directorial debut.

“People aren’t expecting an emotional story, but I hope they take away something they weren’t expecting,” Mern said.

The show will run Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26th, at 7 p.m., before a matinee performance on Sunday, July 27th, at 2 p.m. It will run again the following weekend with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. before one final show on Sunday, August 3, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults.