Why are children so important in God's kingdom?

I have just completed a week of training with the teachers, program directors, and para pros for a ministry my church is launching for children and families. This past year has been dedicated to building a new building that is kid-friendly, working with banks for financing, and with the state of Georgia for licensure. The man hours for this project have been off the chart, and the prayer required to keep my peace and my “cool” has been endless. As I approach the one-year mark on this project, I am amazed at what God has done and what will be accomplished through this ministry to children and families.

Recently, I found myself in the wee hours of the morning asking, “Why are children so important in God’s kingdom?” I know from personal experience that often churches have to place the children’s ministry low on the funding and attention list. It’s easy to justify because the children don’t tithe and are consumers of time, energy, and money. They give little and demand much in the church arena. Yet in the scripture, children seem to be integral in the establishment of the kingdom of God on this Earth. Consider the following examples of children who impacted the kingdom of God in the Old and New Testaments.

In the Old Testament, Joseph, as a young boy, had a dream about his place in the economy of God. He was not called a seminary graduate, mature and established in his theology, but as a young boy. He would endure years of hardship but eventually would be the leader who saved the nations of the world from starvation through his relationship, wisdom, and ability to hear from God.

Moses began his ministry in the kingdom of God as an infant floating down the river. His rescue by an Egyptian princess positioned him to understand the plight of his captive brethren. He would grow up in luxury, watching the nation he would one day lead from slavery into the promised land of Israel. This loved and dedicated child, set apart before he was able to speak, would someday be known as “the deliverer” of Israel.

Hannah presented her three-year-old son, Samuel, to Eli for service in the temple. She said, “Oh my lord, I prayed for this child as a gift from God, and God gave me my desire; and now I give him again to God as long as he shall live.” Samuel grew up in the temple in the presence of God. He was known by the people as a “friend of God.” His wisdom and understanding positioned him to become the chief prophet, the ruler, and the judge of Israel.

In the New Testament, there are many examples of children called as infants to positions of authority and influence. John the Baptist was ordained from birth to prepare the way for the Messiah. Timothy, an apostle alongside Paul, was taught the scripture in his infancy according to 2 Timothy 3:14-15.

Jesus, the babe of Bethlehem, was born destined to die for the sins of the world. He taught the spiritual leaders in the temple at the age of twelve, and they marveled at his wisdom. Jesus’s growth pattern is expressed in this conversation passage with his parents in Luke 2:49-52 (AMP): “And He answered, ‘Why did you have to look for Me? Did you not know that I had to be in My Father’s house?” But they did not understand what He had said to them. He went down to Nazareth with them and was continually submissive and obedient to them; and His mother treasured all these things in her heart. And Jesus kept increasing in wisdom and in stature, and in favor with God and men.”

As an adult minister, Jesus rebuked his disciples when he saw them preventing the children from coming to him during a time of ministry. In Mark 10: 13-16 (NKJ), we find this account. “Then they brought little children to Him, that He might touch them; but the disciples rebuked those who brought them. But when Jesus saw it, He was greatly displeased and said to them, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of God. Assuredly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will by no means enter it.” And He took them up in His arms, laid His hands on them, and blessed them.”

As I look back at a year of labor and toil, and as I look forward to the opening of the learning center, I know God is pleased that children will grow naturally, emotionally, and spiritually in this dedicated place of care. I am thankful for my church and its commitment to the call of God on the lives of children. I am humbled to be a part of the preparation of the next generation of men and women who will lead the church and declare the goodness of God!