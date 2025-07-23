TCC places 14 on Soccer All-Region teams Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE– The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets had success on the pitch as 14 players from both the boys and girls soccer teams were selected to the All-Region team.

On the girls side, Paige Parkerson and Celeste Owens and Addie Vickers were all named first-team All-Region while Kenzie Morton, Jaden Crews and Kate Thedford made second-team. Finally, Mackenzie Smith and Emma Brumbley earned honorable mention.

Vickers, Thedford, Parkinson and Crews were the leading goal scorers for the team with Vickers setting the pace with 16.

“The girls had a really good season.” Head Coach Tony Voyles said. “We ended up finishing third in the region. We lost an early game that we shouldn’t have lost, but we really battled back and beat them later in the season, and then had a really close loss to the region champions late. And it was these girls that just, that just made all the difference that made our season go the way it went.”

For the guys, Drew Reneau and Cristian Rivas earned first team honors as Dylan Wilder and Jack Chastain were named second team All-Region. JJ Love and Logan Reed earned honorable mention for their performance this season as well.

“The boys didn’t have the greatest of seasons.” Voyles said. “The first half of the season, we lost, I believe four games by one goal and then having some injuries, we ended up having some poor results later in the season.”

Email newsletter signup

While losing 12 players from last year’s team, Coach Voyles applauded the team for constantly improving and learning throughout the year.

“The boys kept fighting and learning and improving.” Voyles said. “We played 11 freshmen throughout the season, it is hard to compete at the varsity level playing that many young players. It was a big learning experience, and they improved as the season went and worked hard. So, I think it looks good for the future.”

Coach Voyles also talked about how these players elevate the team as a whole, saying “These kinds of players just, put your team on the next level up every time.”