Howell medals in stroke play at U.S Junior Amateur Championship Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

DALLAS – Mason Howell started out the day in the top half of the pack of golfers but surged his way to the top and medaled in stroke play at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championships.

Teeing off tied for sixth, Howell quickly knocked in birdies on holes three and five until a bogey on six halted some of his momentum. He recovered with a birdie on hole seven and closed out the front nine with another birdie to be at -6.

The back nine began rough for Howell as he bogeyed on 11, he hit par on the next three holes and then finally got a birdie on 15 and ended with one on 18 as well to finish stroke play as the leader.

Today, Howell began match play in the round of 64 against Henry Guan of Irving, Texas.

Howell took the first two holes from Guan. However, Guan won the next three holes to hold the advantage over Howell. He won on hole six to tie the match, before Guan jumped back ahead on hole seven and extended the lead on 10 to go two up on Howell.

Howell cut the deficit to one on 12 but could not gain any more ground, falling to Guan in match play.