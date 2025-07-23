Boldly being you Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

I am part of a small online community that meets every week on a Zoom call. We have been friends for a few years now as a result of what started as a business training opportunity. Some of us have spent time with each other in person, even though we live quite a distance from each other. We have prayed for and encouraged each other, especially if one of us is going through something challenging. We have become like family. The wisdom that comes forth from the different members amazes me sometimes.

One of the men is a master craftsman and has shown us many of his projects. For a number of years now, he has desired to create musical instruments from a process that is not common or well-known even among very talented musicians or artisans. He keeps getting sidetracked with other projects because of his amazing skills and reputation. When we asked him why it seemed like he had continued to procrastinate in finishing this project (he agreed), one of the members asked him if it was “fear of failure.” He said not exactly, but “it is just that I have never done this before.” He is pioneering something that once he finishes his first order (he has more than one), he should be able to replicate much more quickly and efficiently. We encouraged him to press through any insecurities or doubts and make this a priority. If he is successful on this first instrument, the orders will start flowing in!

And then one of the members posed a question for all of us. “What is your relationship with failure?” If we succumb to fear of failure, it could simply be perfectionism. We think that unless I can do it perfectly, I cannot move forward with this idea or project. Another person, an educator who has developed a unique reading comprehension method for children on the spectrum and seen amazing results, gave us an example from one of the families she worked with. The father would ask each child around the dinner table, “What did you fail at today?” What he wanted to know was that his children were trying new things and, like most other people who have succeeded in an area, were willing to fail as many times as it took, until success came. Wow! Making failure a positive, educational experience rather than a shameful one that most of us would identify with seems like a wise choice.

I have used the example of Thomas Edison and the light bulb, who “failed” over 1000 times before he made an element that worked. Could we be one who was co-creating with God? I think many witty ideas come from God, and if pursued, could provide for the creator and benefit those who needed this new product.

One of the ways these witty ideas come is through intimacy with our Creator. Young shepherd boy David sat watching over his family’s sheep and had lots of time to think about how to worship his God. He had a small harp, possibly a lyre, that was portable and could go with him out into those fields. He made up new songs to the Lord and worshipped Him regularly. He began to envision new instruments on which to worship, and when he became king, he was able to commission his artisans to make these new instruments!

Scientist George Washington Carver was a brilliant man. It was said that he asked the Lord several profound questions, like “Why did you create the universe?” The Lord responded, “Little man, ask Me another more simple question.” “Lord, why did you create the peanut?” Then the Lord began to reveal many of His secrets to this sincere believer, who found over 100 uses for the simple peanut as well as other profound agricultural discoveries, like crop rotation.

Instead of using the word failure, especially for children, perhaps a different terminology is needed. It is all about perspective. It is a trial, trials, or attempts to do this task. Is the result of this attempt to solve a problem, or is it an opportunity?

Another question was posed in the group: “So, when do I quit?” When have you gone as far as you can or should, can you quit something without feeling like a failure? Here was the best answer – asking the following questions. Is it still serving me well? Is it serving others well? Does it serve God and bring Him glory? Sometimes the best answer is to leave something behind – the season is over or changed, it is no longer serving my best interests or others. Can we do that without feeling like a failure? Sometimes the insights and understanding we gain from laying something down is by far the wisest thing we could do.

I think one of the things that can hinder us from boldly stepping out and trying new things is not knowing who we are. When you know who you are (your identity) and understand the importance of just being you, there is a confidence to be different, to stand out. You can show up differently to others without worrying about rejection, competition, or fear of failure. If I ever saw a generation that is trying to figure out who they are, it is our current younger generation. It seems like “different” is their goal! It is not the goal but rather a byproduct of someone confident in who they are or at least exploring the many possibilities.

Back in June, I wrote on Fear of Failure from a slightly different perspective. But I want to quote a few thoughts from that article because the Lord has again emphasized the need to encourage my readers in this area.

“God has called every one of us to be overcomers. As I have stated before, to be an overcomer means there are things (obstacles) that have to be overcome. Fear of failure is one of those “hurdles” all of us face at one time or another. I like to win. I don’t like to lose. But to win at anything, you have to stay in the game or race. If you allow your fears to limit you, you will never have the opportunity to win. I have certainly been guilty of that.”

“I believe one of the best ways to keep fear from overtaking us is to know who we are as a believer. Our enemy is relentless when it comes to trying to steal or pervert our true identity. I am not sure that he ever gives up trying. He started attacking Jesus at the very beginning of His ministry while He was out in the wilderness, fasting and praying. The question comes, “Hath God said?” and then he perverts the promises of God or the specific things that we have heard the Lord say to us.”

If the Lord has been speaking to you to step out boldly, just remember, He is for us, always. He is our Champion, but He is also our Cheerleader and longs for us to reflect His Kingdom in our everyday lives.