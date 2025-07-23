Archbold names Rials new CFO Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Archbold is pleased to announce the appointment of Loren J. Rials, CPA, as the health system’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rials most recently came to Archbold from LifePoint Health in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he served as Senior Vice President and CFO of the multi-state hospital system since 2023. Previous to his time at LifePoint, Rials served in various financial leadership roles and has over 23 years of experience in healthcare finance.

“Loren’s decades of experience in healthcare finance were earned through tireless work to improve healthcare facilities from Oklahoma to South Carolina,” said Darcy Craven, Archbold President and CEO. “His expertise is a valuable addition to Archbold, and we are pleased to welcome Loren to our leadership team.”

Rials attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he earned a Bachelor’s and Master of Science degrees both in Accounting. He is married to Melissa K. Rials, and they have two children. Their son, Michael, lives in South Carolina with his wife, Madison, and is a golf instructor at Quixote Club. Their daughter, Jennifer, is an upcoming senior at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Rials will begin his role at Archbold in August. He comes to Archbold upon the retirement of Greg S Hembree, who has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Archbold since 2017. Archbold thanks Greg for his dedicated service to our organization and the guidance he offered through the pandemic and throughout his tenure here.