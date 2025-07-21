Two arrested in Grady County meth bust Published 11:02 am Monday, July 21, 2025

CAIRO — The Grady County Sheriff’s Office has arrested John Grebey, 49, and Cynthia Robertson, 40, for the possession of methamphetamines.

According to a release, on Thursday, July 17, 2025, deputies executed a search warrant on the 400 block of 3rd Street SW, after receiving numerous complaints about the sale of methamphetamines from the residence.

Upon entering the residence, deputies located a quantity of methamphetamines in multiple locations, along with digital scales and packaging materials consistent with drug distribution.

Following the search, deputies arrested Grebey and Robertson for possession of methamphetamines, tacking on a probation violation for Grebey.

Grebey has an extensive history with the law. He is currently on probation for 17 years after spending 3 years and 127 days in prison for felony possession, manufacture, distribution of marijuana, felony terroristic threats and acts, felony aggravated stalking, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of felony probation violation.

Robertson also has a history of run-ins with the law, having previously served time for felony possession of cocaine and other misdemeanor drug charges.

GCSO Earl Prince said he and his department remain committed to arresting individuals who are selling narcotics in Grady County.

“This operation reflects the ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal drug activity and protect our community,” he said.

Prince also thanked the Boston Police Department’s K9 Unit, which assisted in the operation.

“K9 Alpha, along with his handler, were instrumental in locating the methamphetamines inside the home and played a key role in the search,” Prince said.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing with additional charges pending.