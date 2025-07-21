THS participates in volleyball camp at FSU Published 9:01 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

THOMASVILLE– The Thomasville High School volleyball team has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming season.

Last week, they went down the road to Tallahassee for Florida State’s Garnet team camp where they participated in drills taught by the FSU coaching staff and later on playing against other schools in a tournament.

Head Coach Jackie King said, “This was such a unique and great opportunity for our team to scrimmage against around 16 or so teams in a short amount of time.”

Coach King also mentioned how she loves how invested the FSU coaching staff and volunteers are so supportive of the girls.

“The coaching staff at FSU and other volunteer coaches from other colleges are a great support system to the team.” King said. “Giving tips and encouragement throughout play.”

This is the third year attending the camp for Coach King and the Lady Bulldogs. However, last year they had an opportunity to have a couple of members of the coaching staff at FSU come to Thomasville for a half day camp for all of their volleyball teams.

In addition to attending the camp, the FSU coaching staff will come to Thomasville once again next week for their half day camps for the middle school, junior varsity and varsity teams.

“It is such an amazing opportunity,” King said. “For not only my players, but for myself to learn from them.”

King believes with the support of the FSU coaches at not only their camp but at Thomasville’s camp as well, the Lady Bulldogs will be ready to go to defend their region title.

“I believe our team will be better equipped to show improvement, hard work and experience as a team.” King said “I am excited for the season to start and for our team to apply the things that we learn.”

Thomasville will also attend FSU’s gold team camp this weekend.