TCCHS Chick-fil-A Leader Academy students host field day for local children Published 11:15 am Monday, July 21, 2025

THOMASVILLE — A group of 30 servant-hearted students from Thomas County Central High School is proving that leadership is about more than titles – it’s about action.

These students are part of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a year-long leadership development program sponsored by Chick-fil-A’s corporate headquarters. The program features monthly “Leader Labs” that focus on building essential leadership skills such as vision and values, teamwork, communication, and innovation.

Throughout the school year, students complete three community service projects, culminating in their largest initiative – the Impact Project. This year’s Impact Project was a Kids Field Fest, created especially for Pre-K through 5th grade students in the local community.

Completely student-led, the project showcased the planning and leadership skills students developed over the year. They organized into three teams – communications, fundraising, and logistics – and began by identifying a need in the community. After partnering with Hands-On Thomas County, the group selected the Thomasville Community Resource Center (TCRC) as their focus.

Students met with TCRC staff to determine which children to invite and what activities would be most engaging. The result was a day filled with fun and connection, featuring face painting, arts and crafts, a bounce house, tug-of-war, sack races, and an obstacle course color run led by the TCCHS Junior ROTC cadets.

With support from student and adult volunteers, local sponsors, and the hard work of the Leader Academy students, the group raised $1,200 for TCRC. More than 150 children and volunteers participated in the event.

Through the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, students not only learn how to lead—they also learn the power of giving back. As one participant shared, “The greatest blessings often come from being a blessing to others.”