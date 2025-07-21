English Finishes Second in The Open Published 10:47 am Monday, July 21, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Harris English was great at The Open championship last week. Scottie Scheffler was better. In fact, he continues to prove to be the most dominant golfer since Tiger Woods.

Scheffler’ 68 in the final round on Sunday propelled the top player in the sport to a four-shot win. English finished runner-up for the second time in a major championship this year, ending his tournament with a final-round 66. He also finished runner-up at the PGA Championship in mid-May.

English finished second at 13-under-par, a shot ahead of Chris Gotterup in third place, and four shots behind Scheffler, who won the event at 17-under-par.

English, who has ties to Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville, finished strong at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, closing with a final-round 5-under-par 66, including an eagle on the par-5 12th hole.

“I think 14th was my best finish in this tournament coming into this year so I knew I could play better than that, and I wanted to play better than that,” English said in a press conference following the event. “It was awesome to finish like that.”

English concluded the back nine with an eagle and two birdies. He played consistently over the four-round event, shooting a 67 in round one, 70 in round two and 68 in round three.