Bishop Hall School renamed Thomas County Academy

THOMASVILLE — Bishop Hall School is beginning a new school year with a new name. The school will now be referred to as Thomas County Academy.

Along with the changing name, the school will have new colors, a new mascot, and a new dress code.

The transition is a way to unite the Thomas County School System, ensuring no student feels left out and all can be a part of the Yellow Jacket family.

As a member of the Yellow Jackets, Thomas County Academy’s colors will be the traditional blue and gold with the Yellow Jackets mascot. Students will also no longer be required to wear uniforms and can follow the Thomas County Central High School dress code.

Even though the school has a new identity, Principal Jim Rehberg ensured the mission will remain the same — supporting student success.

Rehberg explained that many of the students who previously attended Bishop Hall had special circumstances that required a more flexible schedule and personalized learning environment, which is something they couldn’t get at a traditional high school.

“A lot of our kids are already living an adult life,” Rehberg said. “They have jobs, they have children, or they may contribute to their family’s financial means through a job, so they need more flexibility.”

That flexibility is something Thomas County Academy will continue to provide, along with easy access to classes offered at Southern Regional Technical College.

“Our primary mission is to offer a safety line to those who were not going to graduate in a traditional high school setting,” Rehberg said.

Teachers at Thomas County Academy will still have a close, personal relationship with the students, ensuring they graduate at whatever pace they have set for themselves.

The teacher-to-student ratio at Thomas County Academy is smaller, with 200-225 students total in grades 9-12.

“You may only have 10-15 in a class,” Rehberg said.

Despite the new name, Rehberg said he anticipates keeping the school small.

However, he has received inquiries since the news of the name change came out.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in the application we put out online,” he said. “Our counseling department at the Academy has also been working with the counseling department at the middle school and high school to identify students who may be interested in coming over here.”

Rehberg believes Thomas County Academy has the unique ability to ensure student success.

As he looks toward this fresh start, Rehberg hopes students will see Thomas County Academy as a second chance.

“They may feel as if they can’t make it through four years of high school and that it’s too large and too loud, but there is an option for them to earn their diploma here,” he said. “We don’t want to lose these kids before they’ve ever had a chance to live their lives.”

Students attending Thomas County Academy may not have the same frills of a traditional high school, such as athletics or school dances, but Rehberg said for many, that is not a factor, as most of the students want to get their diploma and begin their career.

However, that doesn’t mean that the school doesn’t try to brighten their experience when they can.

Rehberg shared that for the past few years, through generous donations, every child has gotten a Christmas gift under the tree, with the school beautifully decorated for various seasons, and Thomas County Academy will give students those same memories.

“We’re very excited about this new beginning, and we will continue to dedicate our time to the success of our students,” he concluded.

To learn more about Thomas County Academy, contact the Thomas County Board of Education.