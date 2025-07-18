Incident Reports & Arrests 06-18

Published 3:12 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

By Jill Holloway

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports 

  • Simple assault reported on Mary Owens Rd. 
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked reported on Ga. Hwy. 35 Bypass 
  • Theft by shoplifting reported on E. Depot St. 
  • Reckless driving reported on Clark Circle 
  • Possession of schedule I controlled substance reported on Cairo Rd. 
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked reported on N. Pinetree Blvd. 
  • Lost or mislaid property reported on Stephenson Rd. 
  • Battery reported on N. Pinetree Blvd. 
  • Driving while license suspended, possession of schedule IV controlled substance reported at the intersection of Patterson St. & Pinetree Blvd. 
  • Threats reported on Duren St. 
  • Simple assault reported on E. Johnson St. 
  • Damage to property reported on Eddie Ln. 

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 

  • Desmond Horton, 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported) 
  • Dominic Smith, 20, Theft by shoplifting (no bond reported) 
  • Tyshaun Johnson, 33, Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (no bond reported), driving while license suspended (no bond reported) 
  • Anthony Bean, 59, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported) 
  • Desmond Bowdry, 40, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), possession of schedule IV controlled substance (no bond reported) 

Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports 

  • Driving while license suspended, speeding in excess of maximum limits, warrant executed on Hwy. 111 S
  • Fleeing or attempting to elude police reported on Hwy. 188
  • Driving while license suspended reported on 6th Ave. NW 
  • Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct reported on Collins Rd. 
  • Stolen refrigerator reported on the 100 block of 20th Ave. NW 
  • Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked reported on Hwy. 93 
  • Illegal dumping reported on Walden Rd. 
  • DUI, failure to maintain lane reported on Meridian Rd. 
  • Driving while license suspended reported on 20th St. SE 
  • Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 84 E 
  • Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 93 S
  • Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 319 
  • Public indecency reported at State Park Landing 
  • Speeding in excess of maximum limits reported on Hwy. 319 S 
  • Impersonating a public officer or employee, criminal trespass reported on 16th Ave. NE

Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 

  • Devante Clark, 27, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), warrant executed (no bond reported) 
  • James Wimbley, 32, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), headlight requirements (no bond reported) 
  • Evan Sconyers, 18, Criminal trespass (no bond reported), disorderly conduct (no bond reported) 
  • Jadah Harrison, 29, Speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported) 
  • Jerry Moore, 44, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported) 
  • Michael Draper, 50, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported) 
  • Rogelio Bartonlon-Ortiz, 19, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported) 
  • Brandon Palafox-Robles, 20, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported) 
  • Brittnai Gary, 28, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported) 
  • Baldomero Santos Chavez, 27, Public indecency (no bond reported), contributing to delinquency of a minor (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported) 
  • John Jones, 20, Speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported) 
  • Benjamin Hurst, 39, Impersonating a public officer or employee (no bond reported), criminal trespass (no bond reported) 
  • John Grebey, 49, Possession of schedule I controlled substance (no bond reported)
  • Cynthia Robertson, 40, Possession of methamphetamine (no bond reported) 

Cairo Police Department Incident Reports 

  • Simple battery reported on the 200 block of 17th St. SW 
  • DUI reported at the intersection of 5th ST. SE & 2nd Ave. SE 
  • Unauthorized use of financial transaction card reported on the 900 block of Hwy. 84-E 
  • Theft by taking reported on the 300 block of Hwy. 84 E 
  • Forgery reported
  • DUI, reckless driving, possession of alcoholic beverages under the age of 21 reported on Hwy. 84 E 
  • Dispute reported on the 300 block of Hwy. 84 E 
  • Criminal trespass reported on the 40th block of 38th Blvd. NE
  • Criminal trespass reported on the 400 block of Washington Homes Dr. 
  • Theft by taking reported on the 1000 block of 1st St. SW 
  • Theft by taking, theft of service reported on the 100 block of South Broad St. 
  • Dispute between neighbors reported on the 400 block of 11th Ave. NE
  • Damage to vehicle reported on the 1200 block of Ramble Circle SW 

Cairo Police Department Arrests 

  • Andrade Garcia, 25, DUI (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), headlights required (no bond reported) 
  • Daniel Knight, 20, DUI (no bond reported), reckless driving (no bond reported), underage consumption (no bond reported) 
  • Jeremy White, 29, Criminal trespass (no bond reported) 
  • Miah Tiburcio, 21, Criminal trespass (no bond reported) 

