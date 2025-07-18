Incident Reports & Arrests 06-18
Published 3:12 pm Friday, July 18, 2025
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Simple assault reported on Mary Owens Rd.
- Driving while license suspended or revoked reported on Ga. Hwy. 35 Bypass
- Theft by shoplifting reported on E. Depot St.
- Reckless driving reported on Clark Circle
- Possession of schedule I controlled substance reported on Cairo Rd.
- Driving while license suspended or revoked reported on N. Pinetree Blvd.
- Lost or mislaid property reported on Stephenson Rd.
- Battery reported on N. Pinetree Blvd.
- Driving while license suspended, possession of schedule IV controlled substance reported at the intersection of Patterson St. & Pinetree Blvd.
- Threats reported on Duren St.
- Simple assault reported on E. Johnson St.
- Damage to property reported on Eddie Ln.
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Desmond Horton, 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported)
- Dominic Smith, 20, Theft by shoplifting (no bond reported)
- Tyshaun Johnson, 33, Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (no bond reported), driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Anthony Bean, 59, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported)
- Desmond Bowdry, 40, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), possession of schedule IV controlled substance (no bond reported)
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Driving while license suspended, speeding in excess of maximum limits, warrant executed on Hwy. 111 S
- Fleeing or attempting to elude police reported on Hwy. 188
- Driving while license suspended reported on 6th Ave. NW
- Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct reported on Collins Rd.
- Stolen refrigerator reported on the 100 block of 20th Ave. NW
- Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked reported on Hwy. 93
- Illegal dumping reported on Walden Rd.
- DUI, failure to maintain lane reported on Meridian Rd.
- Driving while license suspended reported on 20th St. SE
- Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 93 S
- Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 319
- Public indecency reported at State Park Landing
- Speeding in excess of maximum limits reported on Hwy. 319 S
- Impersonating a public officer or employee, criminal trespass reported on 16th Ave. NE
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Devante Clark, 27, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), warrant executed (no bond reported)
- James Wimbley, 32, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), headlight requirements (no bond reported)
- Evan Sconyers, 18, Criminal trespass (no bond reported), disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Jadah Harrison, 29, Speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported)
- Jerry Moore, 44, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported)
- Michael Draper, 50, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Rogelio Bartonlon-Ortiz, 19, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported)
- Brandon Palafox-Robles, 20, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Brittnai Gary, 28, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Baldomero Santos Chavez, 27, Public indecency (no bond reported), contributing to delinquency of a minor (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported)
- John Jones, 20, Speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported)
- Benjamin Hurst, 39, Impersonating a public officer or employee (no bond reported), criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- John Grebey, 49, Possession of schedule I controlled substance (no bond reported)
- Cynthia Robertson, 40, Possession of methamphetamine (no bond reported)
Cairo Police Department Incident Reports
- Simple battery reported on the 200 block of 17th St. SW
- DUI reported at the intersection of 5th ST. SE & 2nd Ave. SE
- Unauthorized use of financial transaction card reported on the 900 block of Hwy. 84-E
- Theft by taking reported on the 300 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Forgery reported
- DUI, reckless driving, possession of alcoholic beverages under the age of 21 reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Dispute reported on the 300 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Criminal trespass reported on the 40th block of 38th Blvd. NE
- Criminal trespass reported on the 400 block of Washington Homes Dr.
- Theft by taking reported on the 1000 block of 1st St. SW
- Theft by taking, theft of service reported on the 100 block of South Broad St.
- Dispute between neighbors reported on the 400 block of 11th Ave. NE
- Damage to vehicle reported on the 1200 block of Ramble Circle SW
Cairo Police Department Arrests
- Andrade Garcia, 25, DUI (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), headlights required (no bond reported)
- Daniel Knight, 20, DUI (no bond reported), reckless driving (no bond reported), underage consumption (no bond reported)
- Jeremy White, 29, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Miah Tiburcio, 21, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)