THS holds annual camp with YMCA Published 1:58 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

THOMASVILLE–– The YMCA and The Thomasville High School Basketball team held a camp this week at the Francis F. Weston YMCA Gym.

The Camp, intended for kids ages 6-14. Runs twice a year with one in June and the other in July.

Thomas County Central’s basketball program ran the camp back on June 2 to the sixth and next year the two teams will rotate who will facilitate the camp on which month.

“We have done this for the past three years and we come in, no matter how many kids there are,” said Thomasville head coach Latavius Moore. “We do it for a whole week and we enjoy coming in.”

“It’s very exciting for one to see how the kids actually look up to the basketball players I have now,” Moore said. “Just getting in here and showing that one day, that’s gonna be you, a high school basketball player, and that’s the goal that we want these kids to work towards and show them that dreams can come true.”

Part of the proceeds from each camp go towards Thomasville High School or Thomas County Central basketball programs.