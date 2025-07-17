TCC Softball finishes up Summer Published 4:53 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

THOMASVILLE– The Thomas County Central softball team finished up their summer slate on Wednesday in Carrollton.

The Lady Jackets played in a two-day tournament where they faced off against Central Carrollton and Pepperell on Tuesday, and on Wednesday they played against Bremen to finish out the tournament.

Junior Gina Morabito, sophomore Addison Odum and freshman Kelsey Brinson paced the bats for Central this summer. On the mound, Lady Jackets ace Laney Mobley threw 49 strikeouts in 42 innings of work, while sophomore Karson McCutchen went for 23 innings and freshmen Lexi Kate Powers pitched 15 innings.

“I am very proud of how hard our girls have worked this summer,” head coach Robyn Trammell said. “They have lifted, practiced and played hard all summer and grown so much as a team. This is a very special group of girls. They are tough and determined. I’m excited to see what the upcoming season holds.”

The Lady Jackets finish the summer 8-6-1 and now they turn their attention to preparing for their season opener against Southwest Georgia Academy on August 5th.