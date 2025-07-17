City prepares for Bicentennial Celebration Published 3:17 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

THOMASVILLE — 200 years of beauty, memories, and history. Thomasville will turn 200 years old in 2026, and City of Thomasville leaders, along with a Bicentennial Celebration Committee, have begun preparations for a year of celebrations to honor the city’s past, present and future.

The celebration slogan, “Thomasville 200: Honoring our History, Inspiring our Future,” celebrates the places and people, honors the generations who came before, and inspires a vibrant future for all who live, work, and visit the community. “Our yearlong Bicentennial Celebration will honor our past while setting the path for the next 200 years of our great city,” said April Norton, City of Thomasville Managing Director of Marketing & Communications. “The Bicentennial Committee is working diligently to provide our community with an inclusive schedule of events with something for everyone.”

According to Norton, the kickoff event of the Bicentennial Celebration will take place on January 24, 2026, from 10 am – 1 pm at The Ritz Amphitheater, followed by a calendar of events that will extend throughout 2026. “We invite the community to mark their calendars as we celebrate 200 years of the city of Thomasville during our kickoff event on Saturday, January 24, 2026,” said Norton. “The opening celebration will feature musical entertainment, vendors, children’s activities, a celebration of local living legends, local and statewide dignitaries, and much more.”

The Bicentennial Celebration Committee is composed of City of Thomasville staff along with local leaders and citizens representing various organizations throughout the community. “Our committee includes citizens, school system staff, and representatives of 12 local organizations,” said Norton. “We are blessed to have a committee with a wealth of knowledge about our rich history and a shared commitment to driving our community forward.”

Norton says that community involvement and service is also a major goal of the yearlong celebration. “As a committee, we believe this celebration would not be complete without the involvement of our community. We encourage our community to celebrate Thomasville’s 200th birthday by maximizing their level of yearlong community involvement and service during the Bicentennial Celebration events or through any of our local non-profits that do such a great job serving our community. Service is deeply woven in the fabric and history of our community; what a great way to honor this milestone celebration.”

Thomas County was formed in 1825 by legislation introduced by Thomas Jefferson Johnson, owner- builder of Pebble Hill Plantation. Thomasville was named the seat of Thomas County on December 22, 1826. They were both named for Major General Jett Thomas, a patriot of the War of 1812 and builder of the Old State Capitol at Milledgeville and Franklin College in Athens, which became the University of Georgia. Thomasville was incorporated by an act of the Georgia Assembly on December 26, 1831.

As a part of the yearlong celebration, the Bicentennial Committee will spearhead efforts in history, education, community outreach, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, as well as a special community project. For more information about the City’s Bicentennial Celebration or to find out how to get involved, please visit www.thomasville.org/bicentennial or contact the City of Thomasville Marketing Department at (229) 227-4015.