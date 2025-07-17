Bailey named 1st runner-up in Miss Georgia Teen USA Published 2:35 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Brailyn Bailey recently competed for the title of Miss Georgia Teen USA in Clarksville, Tennessee, where she placed first in the official preliminary to the Miss Teen USA pageant.

The pageant included four phases of competition: evening gown, fitness, interview, and onstage question.

During her interview, Bailey was able to share more about her platform, “Ahead of the Curve,” which encourages early detection for scoliosis.

Bailey was diagnosed with scoliosis during a well-visit when she was 10 years old by her local pediatrician, and has since then advocated for early detection, as public school systems don’t begin screenings until the sixth grade.

The ability to share her story and journey was only one of the many highlights of the pageant.

“Georgia Teen USA last month was seriously one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life,” Bailey said. “The entire experience was amazing.”

One of Bailey’s favorite parts about the weekend was meeting all of the young women across Georgia and making friends with them.

With her newfound friends by her side, Bailey took the stage, impressing the judges with her poise and confidence.

As the phases of the competition progressed, Bailey was overcome by a range of emotions.

“Once I completed each phase of competition, I tried to remain calm, so that I was ready to compete at my best,” she said.

Bailey was a natural on the stage, having competed in pageants since she was just three years old.

Soon, it became clear Bailey was a final contender for the title of Miss Georgia Teen USA.

As she stood on the stage, it came down to her and Kalysia Negron, who would later be crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA.

However, Bailey’s faith never wavered.

“I can’t even describe what was going through my head,” she said. “I knew no matter what, that I was so extremely proud of myself and that I had to trust God’s plan for me.”

While Bailey did not win, she was crowned 1st runner-up and said she received endless love, encouragement, and support from her friends and family following the announcement.

With the pageant now behind her, Bailey will begin volleyball season at Thomas County Central and begin preparing for next year.

“I do plan to compete next year and will go back even more prepared and ready than this past year,” she said.

As she reflects on this past year and the preparation that went into the competition, she is thankful for the friendships and the opportunity.

“Pageants truly are one of the greatest things in my life, and I think the friendships that I have gained along the way are so much more important than any crown or title,” she concluded.