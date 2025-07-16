We must fight the “Good Fight of Faith” Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Apostle Paul wrote to Timothy, his young disciple, the following words from 1 Timothy 6: 12 NKJV, “Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, to which you were also called and have confessed the good confession in the presence of many witnesses.”

In this one sentence he was saying three things. First, Paul let Timothy know faith was not an easy road to travel. It would take fighting for the good things promised in the kingdom of God. Second, the win would not be for temporal, earthly things but for eternal things. Third, Timothy, you have taught others to believe but you must fight, contend for your own faith.

Many of us thought that by believing and using our faith, life would be easy. It is probably because we did not fully understand the Greek word for “fight” or the many references in the New Testament about spiritual warfare.

The word “fight” is the Greek word agonidzo, which refers to a struggle, a fight, great exertion, or effort. It is where we get the word agony — a word often used in the New Testament to convey the ideas of anguish, pain, distress, and conflict. The word agonidzo itself comes from the word agon, which is the word that depicted the athletic conflicts and competitions that were so famous in the ancient world. It frequently pictured wrestlers in a wrestling match, with each wrestler struggling with all his might to overcome his opponent, to hurl him to the ground in a fight to the finish.

When we step out to do something by faith, it often pushes us into a fight. It throws us into some type of agony — anguish, conflict, pain, distress, or struggle. It is not that God wants us to struggle. Instead, this is a fight that results from:

Our flesh that resists the will of God.

Our mind that struggles to understand what God has told us to do.

Our circumstances that seem to stand in the way.

People who oppose us and struggle against God’s will.

Satan, himself who throws his weight against each step of faith we take.

The word “good” is from the Greek word kalos, which denotes something exceptional, of the highest quality, outstanding, or superb. In the context of a fight, it pictures one who has given his best effort to the struggle in which he is engaged; hence, he is one who is doing a first-rate or first-class job at resisting his opponents.

I have recently been going through a “good fight of faith” and I would like to share with you a few of the steps I took to win the fight.

The first few weeks of this year were filled with restructuring, establishing, and completing an extensive ‘to do” list, staying on top of cleaning the house and providing for my family. But then in the Spring, the fight of faith started. My flesh got tired of staying at home and impatience, not the fruit of the Spirit, took hold. My mind began to struggle to understand this season of change. Circumstances were standing in the way of ministry trips to South Africa, as well as, local ministry and training. The voices of others expressing doubt and fear grew with fever pitch. Satan began to seed my mind with “what if.”

I began to share with family and friends the struggle I was having, and they all said, “You will be Ok! You are a woman of faith.” I was not Ok, sinking deeper and deeper into an unfamiliar pit of depression and fear. During Easter weekend I cried out to the Lord as David did, and I asked Him to give me victory in this fight to the death!

He led me to three things that strengthened me and gave me the triumph. My covenant, my communion, and my conversion. I watched the movie, “The Passion of the Christ” and remembered that Jesus paid an extravagant price to establish a new, irrefutable, invincible covenant with me. I took communion and remembered His body that had been broken and His blood that was shed for me. Then, I watched my own testimony on video and remembered God’s faithfulness, love for me, and His provision for me through many years. I rose from the pit of depression and fear, and declared victory over my enemies! It was a KO! Since that weekend, I have consciously strengthened my spiritual muscles with covenant, communion, and conversion.

The victory had been won, but I had to put my gloves on and “fight the good fight of faith” to receive it!