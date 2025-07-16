TCC Track and Field Members Recognized with All-State Selections Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central’s track and field team continues to rack up accolades following a successful spring season.

Multiple athletes were recognized on the MileSplit All-State team, including the girls 4×100-meter relay team of Zykierra Hightower, Qua’Mya Yearby, Jaida Pinkins and D’Laesha Spencer. It made the first team.

Hunter Smith was recognized on the second team in shot put and on the third team in the discus. He was also selected to the all-senior team in both events.

Hightower was a third-team selection in the 100 meters and 400 meters. Spencer was a third-team selection in the long jump. The girls 4×200-meter relay team of Hightower, Yearby, Pinkins and Spencer made the third team, while the boys 4×100-meter relay team of Deandra Andrews, Wayne Thompson, Jabari Watkins and Christian Lawrence made the third team.

Hightower was an honorable mention selection in the 200 meters, while Kennedy Warren was honorable mention in the discus event.

Hightower (100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters) and Spencer (long jump) were selected to the all-junior team. The all-freshmen team included Ariyah Hall (high jump), Trey Brooks (triple jump) and Seandarius Coleman (triple jump).

“The recognition of our athletes as all-state performers is a testament to their hard work and a commitment to excellence by our coaching staff. Honorees in both the running and field events highlight how well-rounded we are as a program. We are excited for the continued success of our program, as the majority of the honorees will be returning next year,” Central coach Mikeal Lovejoy said.