SRTC-Bainbridge Nurse Aide graduates honored in pinning ceremony Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

BAINBRIDGE — Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recently recognized thirteen graduating Nurse Aide students at SRTC-Bainbridge, honoring the completion of their program.

Johnathon Combs of Pelham was one of the graduates recognized.

SRTC’s Nurse Aide program consistently delivers outstanding results, as evidenced by excellent certification exam pass rates and strong employment outcomes. Throughout the program, the students completed the classroom training, laboratory practice, and clinical rotations required to earn their Nurse Aide certification.

These graduates are now eligible to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program Examination, which determines competency to become enrolled in the Georgia State Nurse Aide registry.

“The determination and clinical excellence demonstrated by this Bainbridge cohort has been truly outstanding. These students have embraced every challenge with professionalism and genuine care for their patients,” said Nurse Aide instructor Ronda Kirkpatrick, RN, MSN. “Their technical skills are matched only by their compassionate hearts, and I have full confidence they’ll make meaningful contributions to healthcare in our community.”

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

