New car smell Published 11:37 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

I took my granddaughter to the movies this past week.

I rarely go to the movies anymore. I have a 60-inch 4K screen hanging on my living room wall, so why bother, right?

But there is something magical about sitting in a big theater with a $30 bucket of popcorn, watching a movie on that big screen.

As we sat there and watched the first few minutes of the movie, my granddaughter lay her head on my shoulder and told me she loved me. And suddenly spending $50 for the two of us to see a movie that I could see for free in a couple of months at home, didn’t seem so bad.

Those moments are worth a whole lot more than a crumpled old bill with Ulysses Grant’s picture on the front.

She sat there like that for a few more minutes and then asked if she could sit in my lap. She’s eight now and no longer exactly a lap baby, but I said yes.

Email newsletter signup

I knew this might be one of the last times she might ever do that.

She was a little heavier than I thought, but that didn’t matter. If she wanted to sit on Pippy’s lap, I didn’t care if she weighed 200 pounds and had razor blades in her pockets, that was where else was going to sit.

I sat there with her hair in my face and smelled her shampoo. Strawberry, Kiwi, or something.

She held my hand and ate popcorn with the other.

And I remembered what it was like to be new.

Her skin was nothing like mine. Soft and smooth like it has just come off the assembly line at the Ford plant.

Yeah, I know it’s odd to compare my granddaughter to a new Explorer, but that’s kinda what it’s like.

Remember when you bought that new car and just marveled at how soft the leather was? And that new car smell? I know it comes from the off-gassing of the plastics and adhesives, but that smell makes you feel wonderful.

Like, not only is the car new, but somehow you were, too.

It’s an aroma that says, “I have not yet been corrupted.”

Pretty much the same way my granddaughter smelled.

I know it won’t last forever. You get a few miles on you, and that new car smell fades away to be replaced by the aroma of a forgotten bag of French fries rotting under the front seat. Or that old pair of gym socks that are somewhere in the car, fermenting.

I remember the first time I held my newborn daughter in the hospital.

Her skin felt like it was still forming around her little bones. Like a loaf of bread after it’s risen and waiting to be popped into the oven.

And that baby smell. There was no other way to describe it but new.

Brand new with none of the world’s filth soaked into her pores yet.

Back at the movies, my granddaughter squirmed a little in my lap, and the tiny draft of air moved quickly past me.

But in that moment, I could smell the future.

I’m old and probably smell (and look) like a piece of leather that’s been left out in the sun for a few decades.

But for my granddaughter, there’s still hope.

The ‘new car’ smell doesn’t last for long. And while it’s here, I choose to breathe it in deeply and remember.

What could have been. What will be.