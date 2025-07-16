JRBGC attends MLB All Star Village Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

CAIRO — The Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club members and staff traveled to Atlanta on Saturday, July 12 for the Capital One MLB All Star Village. This trip was the ultimate baseball fan experience.

Club members enjoyed dozens of interactive baseball activities and experiences throughout the more than 500,000-square-foot Cobb Galleria Centre. The incredible centre is just steps from Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. The JRBGC received free autographs, took photos with former players and team mascots, tried out the Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages, and participated in question-and-answer sessions and clinics led by baseball and softball legends.

Club members also met legends, threw pitches, explored historic collections, grabbed ballpark snacks, ate off delicious food trucks and enjoyed being part of the Braves Country vibe on Saturday.

Fifty five tickets were donated to the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club through Tickets For Kids and their generous donor, the MLB.

“We appreciate Kevin Moss, Director of Community Affairs at the Office of the Commissioner, Tickets for Kids, and Major League Baseball for teaming up to provide our Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club with the opportunity to attend Capital One All-Star Village, which included Capital One Play Ball Park.” said JRBGC Executive Director Stephen Francis. “This trip was unprecedented for the kids and also for the staff.”

“I’ve never experienced anything quite like this event,” Francis continued. “There were thousands and thousands of MLB fans from everywhere inside the Cobb Galleria Centre. Our club members got to see and do things that they may never do again. The Atlanta Braves continue to make sure that we have these incredible opportunities to represent our JRBGC, our MNW Organization and our Grady County community on a national stage. It was truly an amazing experience for our children,” Francis concluded.