Archbold Northside names Brooks Employee of the Year Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Archbold Northside named Chimere Brooks, Therapist, their 2024 Employee of the Year.

Brooks has been an Archbold team member for two years.

“Chimere is a true professional,” said David Griner, Administrator at Archbold Northside. “She is dependable and works diligently to assist the patients on both adult and geriatric units. She has a caring heart and we are so proud to have her as Archbold Northside’s Employee of the Year.”