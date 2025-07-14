Grady County Sheriff’s Office holds promotion ceremony Published 12:44 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more 2/4 Swipe or click to see more INCOMING LIEUTENANT: Sheriff Earl Prince pins Clay Murphy on Saturday, promoting him to Lieutenant. (Submitted Photo) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more AWARD OF APPRECIATION: Sheriff Earl Prince awards Jewell Gammill the Appreciation Award for her work with Wayne Redden in the evidence room. (Jill Holloway/The Thomasville Times-Enterprise) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more A NEW SERGEANT: Sheriff Earl Prince stands with Tadarius Green and his wife, after promoting him to Sergeant on Saturday. (Jill Holloway/The Thomasville Times-Enterprise)

CAIRO — Grady County deputies and their families gathered at the Whigham Community Center on Saturday morning for a day of celebration, as Sheriff Earl Prince promoted several in attendance, before presenting awards for the investigations and patrol divisions.

Prince explained Saturday’s pinning ceremony was the first of its kind for the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, but he doesn’t anticipate it to be the last.

“This is something I want to do as long as I’m here,” he said. “Each of the deputies being promoted here has exemplified professionalism and steadfast commitment to public safety throughout their service and have shown they are ready to take on a greater responsibility.”

Prince pointed out that a promotion is not just a marker on the uniform, but a greater responsibility and a step closer to each deputy and investigator’s personal goals.

Chief of Courthouse Security Joseph Edmond was promoted to Captain and also received an Appreciation Award from Prince.

Edmond is known for wearing many hats, serving as not only Chief of Courthouse Security but also the Sex Offender Investigator. Additionally, Prince said Edmond has helped him greatly with IT.

Email newsletter signup

“If I have a problem and no one else can answer it, I call out for him,” Prince said.

Following Edmond’s pinning, Levi Newberry was promoted to Captain and also received an award of appreciation.

Newberry serves as an investigator and is a transplant from Thomasville.

“Levi has stepped up and taken a very vital role in the leadership of our office,” Prince said. “Levi brings a lot of knowledge and new ideas with him, and I appreciate him for what he does.”

Shortly after Newberry’s pinning, Clay Murphy, Tommy Gainous, Kelvin Nixon, Austin Asbell, and Wayne Redden were promoted to Lieutenants.

“Clay has been here since Moby Dick was a member,” Prince joked before applauding Murphy’s calm demeanor and kind affect. “Clay is one of the kindest people you can have. If a call comes in and it’s something bad, you want Clay to show up, because he has a good word with people and can get them to calm down.”

Prince recalled the numerous occasions people have come into the front desk upset, but after a few minutes with Murphy, are able to regain their composure.

Gainous is another transplant from Thomasville.

“He wanted to be a part of the new Grady County team, and I’m so grateful that he did, Prince said, commending Gainous’s quality work ethic.

Prince then acknowledged Nixon, who has become like a member of his extended family.

“He runs his shift in a very professional manner,” Prince said before speaking to Nixon directly. “I appreciate you and what you do and the leadership you bring to the table.”

Like Gainous and Newberry, Asbell is a transplant.

“Their loss is our gain,” Prince said. “Austin is one of our new K9 officers.”

The final Lieutenant promotion was Redden.

Prince explained that when he was elected as Sheriff, he acquired an evidence room with little to no organization.

“There was stuff stacked up there; you couldn’t even walk in there,” Prince said. “There were guns just lying around.”

After hiring Redden and explaining the situation, Redden quickly got to work, turning the evidence room into an organized, efficient system.

“He has a phenomenal work ethic,” Prince said. “When dealing with evidence, you want someone trustworthy, and I never have to worry about Wayne.”

This wouldn’t have been possible without Redden’s assistant Jewell Gammill.

Gammill recently passed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation exam, and while Prince hopes she decides to stay with the GCSO, he couldn’t help but applaud her unmatched work ethic.

Following their promotions, Tadarius Green, Tavarius Bowen, and Wesley Bradshaw were promoted to Sergeants.

Prince admitted Bowen was initially hesitant under his leadership and had expressed wanting to pursue his career elsewhere, so Prince encouraged him to do what was best for his family. However, a short three weeks later, Bowen decided his home was the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

“I thank you for your professionalism and the job you’re doing,” Prince said. “I’m glad you’re here.”

Green was also hesitant under Prince’s leadership, but when he was ready to return, Prince welcomed him with open arms.

“I can always count on Tadarius to represent this patch and this badge with honor,” Prince said.

The final promotion was for Bradshaw, who serves as a drug investigator for the GCSO.

“I would put him up against anybody,” Prince said. “He does a phenomenal job for me. He is like the backbone of this, and he is a true and honored asset to our community.”

Prince concluded the day with a few awards, acknowledging the work of Investigator Kristy Tyler, Edmond, Newberry, Gammill, and Redden.