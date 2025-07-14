Austin Bryant holds Third Annual Football Camp Published 3:42 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

THOMASVILLE– Former Thomas County Central standout Austin Bryant held his annual football camp on Saturday at the Jacket’s Nest.

Campers ages 6-17 participated in drills run by the coaching staff at Thomas County Central, working on mostly footwork, one on ones, and tackling.

Bryant, a former dual sport athlete in both basketball and football during his years as a Yellow Jacket, reflected on his path to where he is now.

“Well, my journey started here, in Thomasville and the Thomas County School System,” Bryant said. “I came up through elementary, middle school and high school, I went on to Clemson, got drafted by the Lions. Now I am going into my seventh season.”

Bryant also talked about how he has faced several highs and lows on his path, but is blessed to be where is now and grateful to be able to come back home and give back to the community.

The camp was an idea Bryant had the moment he made it to the pros, “So I had the idea as soon as I got into the league. I think it took me a year to really get my bearings straight to go ahead and put it into action.”

Inspired by his own experiences at Charlie Ward’s basketball camps as a kid, Bryant wanted to give back to the community in the same way.

“The Charlie Ward Camp was something that I did growing up and I thought it was super cool how he would always give back to the community,” he said. “I knew once I got in a position to be in the NFL, that I wanted to give back to the kids that are coming from the same community that I came from, so I am extremely blessed that I can be able to do this today.”

The amount of support the camp has received from the community has touched Bryant, “It means everything,” he said. “Because without that support, if we didn’t have any athletes come out, we couldn’t put the camp on, so I am extremely grateful for the parents that brought their children out and the kids that wanted to come out. It just encourages me to continue to put the camp on year in and year out.”

Bryant also expressed his gratitude for the coaches who volunteered to run the drills as well. “The Central High School Football coaches that volunteered their own time to come out and help put on a flawless and first class camp, and the support means everything.”

Central head coach Justin Rogers said about the camp “I think it’s very encouraging and uplifting to our kids and shows them that they too can achieve greatness like that from right here in Thomas County.”